104 new cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations continue to drop

In partial results on Sunday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced 104 additional cases of COVID-19 among state residents, including 19 cases among inmates either held by the state Department of Corrections or federal agencies.

DOH also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 435. The state of New Mexico has confirmed 9,723 cases of COVID-19.

The number of those hospitalized on Sunday, 162, was the lowest number reported by DOH since May 1, when 159 people were hospitalized for COVID-19. This comes even as Arizona and Texas, both neighboring states, have seen dramatic increases in the amount of hospitalizations for COVID-19.

The state said that Sunday’s results were only partial because of delays from some private labs, and the delayed results will be included on Monday, or when they are received and lab-confirmed.

DOH provided some details on the four newly announced deaths related to COVID-19, but did not disclose which underlying condition each person had.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

DOH’s announcement of 162 people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday represented a decrease of ten people since Saturday. These numbers could include residents of other states who tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and hospitalized in another state.

Of confirmed cases, 4,114 are now designated as recovered by DOH, an increase of 42 over Saturday’s announcement.

Testing details

DOH’s coronavirus information page said that they have processed 263,665 cases as of Sunday, an increase of 4,671 tests over Saturday’s announcement.

Of the newly reported cases, 14 came from inmates held by the state Department of Corrections at the Otero County Prison Facility, which has experienced a high number of cases in recent weeks. Another five were in the Torrance County Detention Facility, among those held by federal agencies.

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

13 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

15 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provided the total cases, including Sunday’s announced cases. DOH identified one previously confirmed case of COVID-19 as a duplicate and a case in Otero County that was not lab confirmed, and removed them from the results.

Bernalillo County: 1,693

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 59

Cibola County: 184

Colfax County: 7

Curry County: 81

Doña Ana County: 658

Eddy County: 47

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 3

Lea County: 42

Lincoln County: 6

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 27

McKinley County: 2,912

Otero County: 29

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 60

Roosevelt County: 53

Sandoval County: 630

San Juan County: 2,098

San Miguel County: 16

Santa Fe County: 170

Sierra County: 4

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 32

Torrance County: 34

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 89

The number of cases among individuals held by federal agencies in facilities as of Sunday:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 108

Torrance County Detention Facility: 24

The number of cases among individuals held by the state Department of Corrections as of Sunday:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 266

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

DOH also said that 45 acute care or long-term care facilities have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 28 days, among staff and/or residents.