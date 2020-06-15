DOH: 132 new cases of COVID-19, including more in Otero County Prison Facility

The state Department of Health announced 132 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

DOH has now found 9,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and reported 440 deaths related to the disease since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases included 29 more cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections at the Otero County Prison Facility and 17 new cases in Hidalgo County—Hidalgo County, in the state’s bootheel along the borders with Mexico and Arizona, previously only had three confirmed cases. Hidalgo County now has the sixth-highest number of confirmed cases per capita in the state.

The Otero County Prison Facility now has 570 total cases among inmates, among both those who are held by the state and by federal agencies. That is more than all but five counties.

San Juan and McKinley counties, with 26 and 25 cases, again had the most new cases among counties.

Among the five deaths, three came from residents of McKinley County, one from Roosevelt County and one form San Juan County. The state provided some details on each of the deceased, but did not identify which underlying condition each had.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County who was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH announced that 161 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a decrease of one case since Sunday’s announcement. These numbers could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The number of those hospitalized has dropped sharply in recent days after reaching 197 on June 10; the most the state has had hospitalized at any one time was 223 on May 15 and was last under 165 cases on consecutive days in late April.

The department also announced that there are now 4,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 designated as recovered, an increase of 46 over Sunday’s announcement.

Test details

The DOH coronavirus information website said the state has processed 267,921 tests as of Monday, an increase of 4,256 tests since Sunday.

The state provided a breakdown of new cases by county and by facility that holds inmates for either the state Department of Corrections or federal agencies:

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

17 new cases in Hidalgo County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

29 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provided the total number of cases by county, including the newly reported numbers from Monday.

DOH said that five previously included cases (three in Sandoval County and one in each of Doña Ana and McKinley counties) were identified as duplicates, while four previously included cases (two in Bernalillo County and one in each of Curry and San Juan counties) were not lab confirmed and one case in Sandoval County was found to be of an out-of-state resident. All have been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 1,705

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 59

Cibola County: 185

Colfax County: 8

Curry County: 83

Doña Ana County: 657

Eddy County: 47

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 20

Lea County: 44

Lincoln County: 6

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 29

McKinley County: 2,936

Otero County: 30

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 59

Roosevelt County: 53

Sandoval County: 634

San Juan County: 2,123

San Miguel County: 16

Santa Fe County: 173

Sierra County: 4

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 33

Torrance County: 34

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 89

The number of cases among individuals held by federal agencies in facilities as of Sunday:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 108

Torrance County Detention Facility: 24

The number of cases among individuals held by the state Department of Corrections as of Sunday:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 295

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

DOH also said that 45 acute care or long-term care facilities have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 28 days, among staff and/or residents.