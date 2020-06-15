Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/15/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- We spoke to two inmates who say they are being left in the dark when it comes to how the state Department of Corrections is informing them about COVID-19 safety in the state facilities. Read it here.
- A staff member at the Youth Diagnostic and Development Center tested positive for COVID-19, the state Children Youth and Families Department confirmed Friday.
- A Department of Corrections officer at the state prison in Los Lunas tested positive for COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported on Friday.
- On Saturday, DOH announced 102 new cases of COVID-19 and then another 104 on Sunday.
- Some key New Mexico legislators want to be in and out as fast as possible for the special session scheduled for later this week, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- On Saturday, Navajo Nation health officials announced 84 new cases of COVID-19, and five additional deaths related to the disease. That brought the total, as of Saturday, to 6,554 confirmed cases and 308 deaths; the officials also said approximately 3,131 individuals were deemed recovered.
- New Mexico In Depth and ProPublica reported on a secret policy that removed some newborns from Native American mothers after birth. The state is now investigating.
- With COVID-19 a major factor for many tribes and pueblos, some are looking to prioritize food sovereignty and local agriculture. Read the story here.
- Nurses at Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe are volunteering to help in areas of the country that have been harder hit by COVID-19 than the state’s capital, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- A San Juan Regional Medical Center EMT who died of COVID-19 was honored by friends and family, KRQE-TV reported.
- We wrote about the struggles that dentists face under COVID-19. Read that story here.
- A single mother said if the state doesn’t implement rent relief she will be homeless when the prohibition on evictions for inability to pay expires—and she wouldn’t be alone. Read that story here.
- The Albuquerque Journal examined just how safe New Mexico is as it continues to allow businesses to reopen.
- Breweries were able to open to outdoor service this weekend; Monday, they can open indoor service. The Albuquerque Journal looked at how some breweries were reopening after being shut down for three months.
- The Dark Side Brew Crew has the list of breweries around the state that reopened and their hours.
- KRQE-TV said the weekend was a success for breweries.
- The Sam’s Club in Santa Fe closed on Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19; all employees at the store underwent tests afterward, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The state has special hours for testing those in the food industry and utility workers, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Those who are graduating this year are going to enter a depressed job market, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Albuquerque was home to an unofficial, socially distanced Gay Pride/Black Lives Matter Parade this weekend, KOB-TV reported.
- Some venues have canceled events past this summer, as it appears large-scale spectator events won’t take place for many months, if not longer, the Ruidoso News reported.
- The summer meal hours for Las Cruces Public Schools will change starting Wednesday, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- New Mexico’s response to COVID-19 could draw more film production to the state as the industry starts to ramp production back up, KRQE-TV reported.
- Movies in the Park was moved to the Isleta Amphitheater parking lot on Saturday, but was rained out, KOB-TV reported.
- The City of Albuquerque expanded ABQ RIDE services and resumed ART services on a limited schedule.
- A Grateful Dead tribute band will host a drive-in show on June 20, the Santa Fe Reporter reported.