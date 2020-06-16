Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/16/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The DOH reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Monday. See more details here.
- Included in our poll of New Mexico voters was the approval ratings for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (57 percent approval to 35 percent disapproval) and President Donald Trump (38 percent approval versus 55 percent disapproval) on how they handled COVID-19. Read all the details here.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the disease on Monday. This brings the total number of cases to 6,633 the number of deaths to 311 while 3,207 have recovered
- As the New Mexico legislature is set to start a special session, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber asked for financial help from legislators to help fill budget gaps, the Santa Fe Reporter reported.
- Republican lawmakers say that using federal stimulus funds to bridge budget gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic response and plummeting oil and gas prices would constitute an illegal budget.
- The state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday on whether or not the Legislature can hold a session closed to the public. The special session is slated to start on Thursday.
- Scientists at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base are among those researching if microwaves can slow the spread of COVID-19 through the air, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Food and supplies were distributed to Navajo Nation members in Shiprock, the Farmington Daily Times reported. Some criticized what they saw as a slow response from the Navajo Nation.
- Leaders of VFW and American Legion posts want the governor to allow them to reopen, KRQE-TV reported. The state considers them bars, which are not able to open yet.
- The Alamogordo Daily News wrote about the return of jury trials in Otero and Lincoln counties.
- Breweries across the state were able to open to indoor service on Monday, KRQE-TV reported.
- Six City of Gallup facilities will remain closed during the summer, the Gallup Sun reported.
- Isleta Resort and Casino announced it would reopen, but will require masks and there will be more social distance requirements.
- So will Taos Mountain Casino.
- Students at New Mexico State University can get financial relief through the CARES Act, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The state of New Mexico launched a COVID-19 campaign aimed at tribal communities featuring the work of Native American cartoonist Ricardo Caté, whose cartoons are featured in the Santa Fe New Mexican and Taos News.
- With many things closed, people are headed to the outdoors; the Gila National Forest is straining under the influx of visitors, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Las Cruces Public Schools has a task force to look forward to restarting in-person instruction this fall, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Of 132 New Mexico State University student-athletes who were tested for COVID-19, none tested positive, a Las Cruces Sun-News sportswriter tweeted. Six had tested positive in May, but have since tested negative.