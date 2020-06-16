Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/16/20 edition)

The state Department of Health announced 132 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. DOH has now found 9,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and reported 440 deaths related to the disease since the start of the pandemic. The new cases included 29 more cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections at the Otero County Prison Facility and 17 new cases in Hidalgo County—Hidalgo County, in the state’s bootheel along the borders with Mexico and Arizona, previously only had three confirmed cases.