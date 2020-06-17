NM crosses 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health announced 138 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths related to the disease.

The state has now found over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first cases were announced on March 11. The state announced a public health emergency on that day and later implemented restrictions to slow the spread of the disease, which they have begun to slowly lift in recent weeks.

In all, DOH confirmed 10,065 cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.

The newly announced cases included 30 more among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center and 8 among those held by the state Department of Corrections at the Otero County Prison Facility. DOH has now found 581 cases among those held by the state and by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility and another 138 at the Otero County Processing Center.

The state also provided some details on each of the five newly announced deaths. The state did not provide details on which underlying condition the deceased had before death, only if they were present.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s in Otero County who was hospitalized and was a federal inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A male in his 70s in Sierra County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The state has now found 452 deaths related to COVID-19.

The state also announced that 161 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, an increase of five cases over Tuesday’s total, the first increase in hospitalizations in a week. The numbers could include those who tested positive in other states for COVID-19 and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

DOH has designated 4,251 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 as recovered, and increase of 34 over Tuesday’s announcement.

Testing details

The state’s coronavirus information website said the state has processed 275,897 tests as of Wednesday, an increase of 4,344 over Tuesday.

But the state did provide its regular breakdown of cases by county and by prison and detention center.

McKinley County and Bernalillo County each had the most newly reported cases among the counties, with 20.

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Curry County

18 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Lea County

20 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

30 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county. DOH identified five previously reported cases as duplicates (two in San Juan County, and one in each of Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Santa Fe counties) and removed them from the results. One case that was previously not lab-confirmed, in McKinley County, has also been removed from the results.

Bernalillo County: 1,752

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 61

Cibola County: 186

Colfax County: 8

Curry County: 92

Doña Ana County: 676

Eddy County: 48

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 23

Lea County: 55

Lincoln County: 6

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 32

McKinley County: 2,968

Otero County: 31

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 61

Roosevelt County: 53

Sandoval County: 651

San Juan County: 2,140

San Miguel County: 16

Santa Fe County: 182

Sierra County: 4

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 33

Torrance County: 34

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 94

The number of cases among individuals held by federal agencies in facilities as of Wednesday:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 138

Torrance County Detention Facility: 24

The number of cases among individuals held by the state Department of Corrections as of Wednesday:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 306

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1