Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/17/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The state of New Mexico announced 88 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths related to the disease. See the details here.
- The state Supreme Court upheld the restrictions put in place by the Legislative Council to close much of the Roundhouse for this week’s special session as a precaution against COVID-19. See our story here.
- The Secretary of State wants a temporary all-mail election law put in place for November’s elections because of the pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Some legislators say they’ll keep handshakes and personal greetings of some colleagues as the special session starts later this week, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- On Tuesday, Navajo Nation health officials announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths related to the disease. The Navajo Nation now has confirmed 6,672 COVID-19 cases, with 3,277 recoveries, and 319 total deaths.
- Because of the rising number of cases in Arizona, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez reinstated the weekend-long curfew across the Nation, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- A large food donation—60 tons—is headed to the tribal governments, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Tribal casinos are opening, even as the state has urged them not to, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The state does not have authority over tribal governments.
- The New Mexico Supreme Court also set a deadline for plea agreements ahead of trial, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The State Forestry Director said that the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on wildfire operations, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Stampede Meat said it has seen a drop in COVID-19 cases, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. According to the company, the first round of tests had 7.5 percent positive tests, then 4.7 percent in the second round and finally 0.25 percent in the third round at the end of May. The state tested 982 people between the three rounds, the paper reported.
- A survey of UNM students probed how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Roswell Zoo will offer private tours, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual parade ahead of a fireworks show on the 4th of July, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The Village of Ruidoso will limit the number of vehicles allowed at Grindstone Lake to 300 at a time, the Ruidoso News reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about New Mexico State University athletes and the testing regime as they start workouts.