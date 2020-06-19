DOH: 112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths

On Friday, the state Department of Health announced 112 additional cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths related to the disease.

Four counties reported double-digit numbers of new cases, with McKinley County, at 22, the only one with more than twenty new cases.

With the newly announced cases the state has now confirmed 10,260 cases of COVID-19 among New Mexicans and 464 deaths related to the disease.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped below 150 for the first time since late April.

Of the eight newly announced deaths, four were residents of McKinley County. Another was among an inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility who was held by the state Department of Corrections. The state provided some details on each case, but did not disclose which underlying condition they had, only if one existed.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 60s in Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.

The number of those hospitalized for the disease continued its drop in cases over the past week and a half, with 147 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of ten cases since Thursday. It represented the lowest number of those hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 since April 23 and the first time the number of cases dropped below 150 since April 26.

The number could include those who tested positive for COVID-19 in other states and were then hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are hospitalized in other states.

DOH also reported that 4,512 of the confirmed cases are now designated as recovered, an increase of 73 over Thursday’s announcement.

Test details

The state of New Mexico’s coronavirus information page said they have processed 284,602 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 4,427 over Thursday. New Mexico remains third in tests per capita, slightly above New Jersey, but behind Rhode Island and New York.

The state provided a breakdown of cases by county, with detention facilities separated.

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

3 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Luna County

22 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state also provided the total number of cases, including those announced on Friday, by county.

Two previous cases in Doña Ana County were identified to be out-of-state residents, while one in each of Bernalillo County and Doña Ana County were identified as duplicates and one in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed. Those cases were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 1,777

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 64

Cibola County: 194

Colfax County: 8

Curry County: 101

Doña Ana County: 692

Eddy County: 49

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 26

Lea County: 58

Lincoln County: 7

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 47

McKinley County: 3,009

Otero County: 32

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 73

Roosevelt County: 54

Sandoval County: 662

San Juan County: 2,165

San Miguel County: 18

Santa Fe County: 188

Sierra County: 5

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 33

Torrance County: 34

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 95

The number of cases among individuals held by federal agencies in facilities as of Thursday:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 146

Torrance County Detention Facility: 24

The number of cases among individuals held by the state Department of Corrections as of Thursday:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 307

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

The state also determined that 47 long-term care or acute care facilities had at least one case of COVID-19 among staff and/or residents in the last 28 days.