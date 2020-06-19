Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/19/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- On Thursday, the state Department of Health announced 94 additional cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths related to the disease. See the details here.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced 85 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths related to the disease. This brings the totals to 6,832 confirmed cases, 3,414 of which are now recovered, and 324 deaths.
- The Associated Press wrote about how the COVID-19 pandemic was looming over the entire special session in their overview of what the Legislature was aiming to do.
- KRQE-TV also reported on the social distancing measures and other protections in place at the Roundhouse.
- State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez was in the Roundhouse Thursday, but self-isolated because she learned she came into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Read the Santa Fe New Mexican story here.
- Technical problems also caused a slow start for the House on Thursday, the New Mexican reported. And technical problems ended the night early, as well.
- The 2nd Judicial District Court in Albuquerque closed Thursday, and will remain closed on Friday, because a court employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Albuquerque Journal reported that three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.
- The Jicarilla Apache Nation implemented a curfew to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- A task force submitted recommendations to the state Public Education Department on safely reopening schools this fall, including daily temperature screenings, required facemasks and changes to lunches to avoid large crowds, KOB-TV reported.
- The Navajo Times wrote about a potential merger between plans by the executive branch and Navajo Nation Council on how to spend CARES Act funding.
- Union Pacific donated $20,000 to a fund to aid those in colonias impacted by COVID-19 the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.