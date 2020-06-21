NM officials announce three more COVID-19 deaths, 136 new cases

State health officials announced on Sunday 136 new cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico and three additional deaths related to the disease. That brings the state’s totals to 10,565 positive cases and 469 deaths.

Officials also announced there are 134 people hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of 11 from Saturday’s announcement, and that 4,684 are now deemed recovered from COVID-19. Some of those who are hospitalized may have been transferred from another state, according to officials. And the number does not account for those who may have been transferred to another state from New Mexico.

Over a quarter of the cases reported on Sunday came from the Otero County Prison Facility.

In the past 28 days, the state announced, 48 congregate care living facilities across the state have at least one positive case.

Sunday’s numbers again showed higher numbers in McKinley County, but also a spike in cases among those in state custody within the Otero County Prison Facility. The Otero County facility houses inmates both in federal and state custody.

Here is the breakdown of positive cases in state-run detention centers:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 403

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

And here is the breakdown of federal detention centers:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 284

Otero County Processing Center: 146

Torrance County Detention Facility: 24

Here is the breakdown of the latest reported cases, by county:

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

18 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

1 new case in Lea County

5 new cases in Luna County

30 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

41 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Below is a breakdown of the latest reported deaths:

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

In total, McKinley County still has the most reported cases of the disease in the state, nearly double the cases in the more populous Bernalillo County. San Juan County has the second highest number of cases. See county totals below:

Bernalillo County: 1,805

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 64

Cibola County: 196

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 110

Doña Ana County: 718

Eddy County: 53

Grant County: 17

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 28

Lea County: 67

Lincoln County: 7

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 54

McKinley County: 3,073

Otero County: 31

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 79

Roosevelt County: 53

Sandoval County: 675

San Juan County: 2,183

San Miguel County: 18

Santa Fe County: 196

Sierra County: 5

Socorro County: 56

Taos County: 33

Torrance County: 36

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 96

Health officials said anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 should call a medical professional or the Department of Health hotline at 1-855-600-3453. DOH officials said symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.