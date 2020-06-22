DOH: 128 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced 128 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and no additional deaths.

It was the first time since March that the state did not announce at least one death related to COVID-19 in the state.

Among the newly announced cases, the most again came from McKinley County, followed by Bernalillo County. Hidalgo County, in southwestern New Mexico, continued to show an increase in cases, as DOH announced 11 new cases. The county, which has the fifth-least amount of residents in the state, now has 37 cases.

With the new number of cases, the state now has 10,694 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 469 deaths related to the disease.

DOH said that 139 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of five hospitalizations since Sunday. The number could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include any New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

Sunday’s total was a months-long low in the number of hospitalizations, even as hospitalizations in Arizona and Texas continue to rise to record levels following those states’ reopening.

The number of those designated as recovered reached 4,742, an increase of 58 over Sunday’s announced total.

Testing details

According to the state coronavirus information website, the state has now conducted 298,076 tests, an increase of 4,645 tests. The state has set a goal of 5,000 daily tests.

DOH found ten or more cases of COVID-19 in five counties: McKinley (32), Bernalillo (22), Doña Ana (16), San Juan (11) and Hidalgo (11) counties. The state did not announce any new confirmed cases in detention facilities that house state inmates or those held by federal agencies.

22 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

16 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Hidalgo County

8 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

32 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Valencia County

DOH also announced the total number of cases, including Monday’s announcement. The state said that a case that was previously thought to be an out-of-state resident was instead determined to be a resident of Bernalillo County, and that was added. Meanwhile, nine cases reported among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility were actually New Mexico Department of Corrections inmates held at the same facility and those numbers have also been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 1,828

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 66

Cibola County: 197

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 111

Doña Ana County: 734

Eddy County: 56

Grant County: 17

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 39

Lea County: 75

Lincoln County: 7

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 55

McKinley County: 3,105

Otero County: 32

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 79

Roosevelt County: 54

Sandoval County: 681

San Juan County: 2,194

San Miguel County: 18

Santa Fe County: 201

Sierra County: 7

Socorro County: 58

Taos County: 35

Torrance County: 36

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 97

The number of cases among individuals held by federal agencies in facilities as of Monday:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 146

Torrance County Detention Facility: 24

The number of cases among individuals held by the state Department of Corrections as of Monday:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 412

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

The state of New Mexico announced that they have found cases among at least one resident and/or staff member at 48 acute care and long-term care facilities throughout the state.