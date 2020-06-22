Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/22/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- As of Sunday, the state has 10,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 469 deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- The cases continue to grow in a southern New Mexico prison, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- In a piece of good news, the number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to fall, but state officials are still being cautious, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Human Services Department Secretary spoke to members of the media on Friday and said things look to be improving in New Mexico, but said New Mexicans should still wear masks and remain socially distanced. Read more here.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about how places of worship in Las Cruces have dealt with the services during the pandemic. Under the current state public health order, places of worship can have in-person services at 25 percent capacity with COVID-safe precautions in place.
- The CEO of the San Juan Regional Medical Center praised hospital workers, the Farmington Daily Times reported. The hospital is in the hardest-hit region of the state and hit a peak in hospital usage on May 15.
- A Navajo Police Department officer died from COVID-19, the Arizona Republic reported.
- An Albuquerque Police Department officer tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the disease from personal travel, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said lockdowns and other COVID-19 safety precautions led to the decrease in total cases, the Navajo Times reported.
- The Navajo Times closed its doors for two weeks after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19; there will be no physical paper during that time, but the news outlet will continue to post stories online.
- The Alamogordo-based company NoWClean donated 500 gallons of its disinfectant product to the Navajo Nation, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- The state of New Mexico is donating masks to businesses, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Gallup Sun reported on the socially distanced Indigenous Pride gathering.
- KRQE-TV spoke to a University of New Mexico Hospital nurse, who is also a father, about his time helping those with COVID-19.
- The Sandoval County Clerk spoke to the Rio Rancho Observer about the primary election, which saw a record number of voters cast ballots by absentee, and she said it largely ran smoothly in the county.
- The state legislature sent an election bill to the governor’s desk that will seek to address COVID-19 complications, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Don’t expect any alcohol delivery; a bill that would have allowed the governor to OK alcohol delivery during a pandemic went nowhere during the special session that is slated to wrap up on Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state of New Mexico says small businesses in the state should sign up for Paycheck Protection Program loans, KRQE-TV reported.
- One business, the Bandolero Brewery in Clovis, had its opening delayed because of COVID-19, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- Overnight parking at state parks remains closed, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about summer activities during COVID-19.
- A man is protesting a policy by Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque that doesn’t allow visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, KOB-TV reported. The man’s son died in the hospital, and he was not allowed to visit.
- The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department partnered with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to donate 120,000 pounds of food and supplies to people hurt by COVID-19, the department announced Friday.
“As New Mexico’s tribal communities continue to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 it is heartening to see the generosity of our neighbors,” said Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo. “This week’s delivery of over 120,000 pounds of food to Albuquerque’s urban native population by the Church of Latter Day Saints is greatly appreciated. Working alongside our sister-agencies and philanthropic organizations, our state continues to be responsive and effective in our relief efforts in tribal communities.”
- New Mexico State University partnered with Electronic Caregiver to look into an automated telehealth system for tracking COVID-19 symptoms.
- The Carlsbad Public Library opened, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- New Mexico’s unemployment rate in May was 9.2 percent, down from 11.9 percent in April, below the national rate of 13.3 percent, the Albuquerque Journal reported.