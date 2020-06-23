Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/23/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and, for the first time in months, no new deaths related to the disease. See the details here.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced on Monday 55 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as no new deaths related to the disease. The total number of confirmed cases reached 7,045, with 3,716 recoveries and 335 deaths. The Navajo Nation spans across three states: Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
- The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported that a fourth employee at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
- There will be no Balloon Fiesta this year. The event’s board announced it will cancel this year’s edition and the next edition will be in 2021. The last year without a Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque was 1972.
- Businesses that rely on tourism will be hurt by the cancellation, KRQE-TV reported.
- The American Legion Montoya y Montoya Post 1 is in danger of closing because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Route 66 Casino Hotel, west of Albuquerque, will reopen to the public on Saturday, Albuquerque Business First reported.
- A racetrack in Roswell reopened in violation of the state’s public health emergency order, KRQE-TV reported.
- Wineries remain closed in New Mexico and are struggling, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Sandia National Labs are hoping to boost the supply of face masks for medical workers, KRQE-TV reported.
- New Mexico In Depth and ProPublica continue to follow the story of an Albuquerque hospital that separated Native American women from their newborns, citing COVID-19 fears.
- The Eastern New Mexico News reported that two people in Parmer County, a Texas county which borders New Mexico, were listed among the deaths related to COVID-19 in the state. Texas has seen a large uptick in confirmed cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.