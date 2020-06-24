DOH: 156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 156 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths related to the disease on Wednesday.

Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county, had the most new cases of COVID-19, with 34. The state also announced 16 more cases in detention centers, including 14 at the Otero County Prison Facility.

The state of New Mexico now has found 10,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there are now 480 deaths related to the disease.

Of the four newly announced deaths, two came from Bernalillo County.

The state provided some details on the four newly announced deaths, but did not provide which underlying condition any of the individuals had, only if one existed.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of those hospitalized, according to DOH, increased by eight people since Tuesday to 149. This number could include those from other locations who tested positive and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who tested positive and are now hospitalized in other states.

DOH announced that of the total number of confirmed cases, 4,984 are now designated as recovered by the department. That is an increase of 110 people since Tuesday.

Testing details

According to the state’s COVID-19 information page, the state has processed 308,105 tests, an increase of 6,022 tests since Tuesday. This would be one of the highest one-day totals of tests for the state. New Mexico has been one of the states with the highest number of tests per capita for weeks.

The state provided details on the number of confirmed cases per county, with state inmates and those held by federal agencies separated.

Bernalillo County had the most number of new cases, followed by McKinley County, Doña Ana County and San Juan County. No other county had more than ten cases. DOH also announced 14 new cases at the Otero County Prison facility among those held by the state Department of Corrections.

34 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

24 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

14 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

2 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Additionally, the state provided the total number of cases by county.

Four previously reported numbers were identified as duplicates—two in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County and one in Valencia County—and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These cases were removed from the totals.

A case previously identified as an out-of-state resident was determined to be a resident of Bernalillo County and was included in the totals.

Bernalillo County: 1,879

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 69

Cibola County: 200

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 123

Doña Ana County: 760

Eddy County: 61

Grant County: 17

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 39

Lea County: 86

Lincoln County: 8

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 57

McKinley County: 3,179

Otero County: 33

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 86

Roosevelt County: 54

Sandoval County: 693

San Juan County: 2,250

San Miguel County: 18

Santa Fe County: 203

Sierra County: 7

Socorro County: 58

Taos County: 37

Torrance County: 40

Union County: 6

Valencia County: 98

The number of cases among individuals held by federal agencies in facilities as of Monday:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 146

Torrance County Detention Facility: 32

The number of cases among individuals held by the state Department of Corrections as of Monday:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 426

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

DOH announced there have been at least one positive case among residents and/or staff at 34 long-term care and acute care facilities in the last 28 days, a decrease of 11 since Tuesday.