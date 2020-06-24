Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/24/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- On Tuesday, the state announced 147 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths. See more details here.
- The state Public Education Department released its plan for restarting schools this fall. The Albuquerque Journal broke down the plan.
- KOB-TV reported on what the president of the New Mexico chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.
- Legislation passed during the special session could help cities and counties that are struggling under the COVID-19-induced economic downturn, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican looked at what the state’s election bill could mean for upcoming elections. Speaker of the House Brian Egolf said a change to open up primaries likely won’t survive the next regular session.
- KRQE-TV reported that 32 inmates tested positive or COVID-19 at the San Juan Detention Center. As the spread at the Otero County Prison Facility has shown, cases can quickly spread among inmates.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. This brings the total number of confirmed cases for the Navajo Nation to 7,088, with 3,754 who have recovered and 336 who have died.
- The City of Santa Fe is dealing with visitors who aren’t wearing face masks, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about those who reported people not following the state’s public health order. And there are people who are critical of those who reported potential violations.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News looked at area high school graduates.
- The Deming Headlight reported that another member of the Mimbres Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19.
- A detox center in Bernalillo County temporarily stopped taking new patients after they discovered a recently discharged client was a “potential risk” for COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- KOB-TV reported on an architecture firm that is helping companies get back to work in COVID-safe environments.
- A study from Wallethub said New Mexico has the strictest COVID-19 restrictions of any state, and Washington D.C., in the country.