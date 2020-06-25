Bernalillo County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

State health officials announced Thursday 207 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths related to the disease. Bernalillo County saw 60 new cases, double those reported Wednesday. McKinley, Doña Ana and San Juan counties also saw double-digit increases in new cases.

The state has found a total of 11,192 cases of the disease since the first case was reported in March. There have been 485 deaths total related to COVID-19 during that period.

“The last several days, we’re seeing an uptick in cases,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a press conference on Thursday.

The state reported five new deaths, the three of which occurred in San Juan County. The state provided some details on the deaths, but did not provide which underlying condition any of the individuals had, only if one existed:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes of Farmington facility in Farmington.

There are currently 135 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a decrease of 14 since Wednesday. This number could include those from other locations who tested positive and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who tested positive and are now hospitalized in other states.

A total of 5,047 cases of COVID-19 have been designated recovered by DOH, an increase of 63 since Wednesday.

Testing details

According to the state’s COVID-19 information page, the state has processed 314,670 tests, an increase of 6,565 tests since Wednesday. This would be one of the highest one-day totals of tests for the state, surpassing Wednesday’s single-day total of 6,022 tests processed. New Mexico has been one of the states with the highest number of tests per capita for weeks.

“The number of tests is directly related to knowing where the virus is [and] how it’s spreading,” Lujan Grisham said Thursday.

The state provided details on the number of confirmed cases per county, with state inmates and those held by federal agencies separated.

Bernalillo County saw the largest spike in new cases, with 60, while Doña Ana County reported 37 new cases, nearly double Wednesday’s new case numbers for that county. McKinley and San Juan counties also saw double-digit increases.

The new cases are:

60 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

46 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

3 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

37 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

18 new cases in San Juan County

3 new case in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Additionally, the state provided the total number of cases by county. Four previously reported cases were identified as not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Luna County, one in Sandoval County and one in Socorro County). One case in Bernalillo County was determined to be an out-of-state resident. The total case numbers by county reflect those corrections and include the new cases announced today:

Bernalillo County: 1,937

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 71

Cibola County: 204

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 125

Doña Ana County: 806

Eddy County: 63

Grant County: 17

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 40

Lea County: 89

Lincoln County: 9

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 63

McKinley County: 3,215

Otero County: 34

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 89

Roosevelt County: 55

Sandoval County: 701

San Juan County: 2,268

San Miguel County: 18

Santa Fe County: 206

Sierra County: 9

Socorro County: 59

Taos County: 37

Torrance County: 42

Union County: 6

Valencia County: 99

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 146

Torrance County Detention Facility: 32

The total number of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities are:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 427

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

DOH announced there have been at least one positive case among residents and/or staff at 33 long-term care and acute care facilities in the last 28 days, a decrease of 1 since Wednesday.