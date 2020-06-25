Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/25/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- On Wednesday, the state Department of Health announced 156 additional cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico and four additional deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- Nearly 80 percent of the inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The state’s plan to reopen schools was released prematurely, KOB-TV reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that some teachers are anxious about returning to the classroom.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced 69 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths related to the disease. This brings the total to 7,157 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 3,802 individuals who have recovered, and 347 deaths.
- Two officers and an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County tested positive for COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Most Sunland Park Police Department officers are back on the job, after the entire staff was quarantined because an employee tested positive. All were tested and one additional employee tested positive, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- In Las Cruces, a man hit a woman in the face after she asked where his mask was, she told the Las Cruces Sun-News. The store said it was not their policy to enforce mask use. Police are investigating.
- Businesses in downtown Farmington can apply to use sidewalks for outdoor dining or retail, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Roswell Daily Record wrote about how area restaurants are adapting to COVID-19.
- While there won’t be Albuquerque Isotopes games this summer, as major league baseball struggles to find a way to return, a “taxi squad” of players may keep fresh at Isotopes Park, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- More veterans want the governor to allow American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts to reopen, KRQE-TV reported.
- A global database of microscopic images of COVID-19-infected tissue is being hosted by Albuquerque-based Indica Labs Inc., the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Las Cruces City Council is trying to decide how to interview applicants for city manager during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The New Mexico Senior Olympics canceled their fall team tournaments.