Cases in NM continue tor rise, including uptick in Santa Fe County

State health officials reported Sunday afternoon 192 new cases of COVID-19 and one related death. Five counties reported double-increases in new cases: Bernalillo, San Juan, McKinley, Doña Ana and Santa Fe. It’s the first time Santa Fe County has reported a double-digit increase in new cases since March.

The state’s total tally for COVID-19 now stands at 11,809.

The state said the death was a male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. A total of 492 individuals have now died due to the disease.

The state Department of Health said there are currently 114 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a decrease of 8 since Saturday, the lowest number since April 19. The numbers could include residents from other locations who tested positive for COVID-19 and are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in other states.

There are now 5,264 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered, DOH said, an increase of 13 since Saturday.

Testing details

The state’s coronavirus information page said on Sunday the state had processed 331,048 tests, an increase of 8,089 tests since Saturday. While that’s the largest amount of tests results released in a single day, the total could have included tests from Saturday, when the state released the results of only 2,591 tests. The state processed over 4,000 tests each day last week.

The newly reported cases are:

45 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

3 new case in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

27 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

28 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

DOH also provided a breakdown of the total number of cases by county, including Sunday’s results. Three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County and one in Otero County), while one case that was thought to be an out-of-state resident was determined to be a New Mexico resident and was added to San Juan County’s total.

The total number of cases by county, including the newly-reported cases are:

Bernalillo County: 2,064

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 83

Cibola County: 211

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 142

Doña Ana County: 895

Eddy County: 69

Grant County: 18

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 46

Lea County: 106

Lincoln County: 11

Los Alamos County: 8

Luna County: 73

McKinley County: 3,336

Otero County: 38

Quay County: 6

Rio Arriba County: 93

Roosevelt County: 57

Sandoval County: 716

San Juan County: 2,392

San Miguel County: 21

Santa Fe County: 228

Sierra County: 12

Socorro County: 59

Taos County: 40

Torrance County: 42

Union County: 7

Valencia County: 105

The DOH also reported COVID-19 cases held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 146

Torrance County Detention Facility: 32

COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities are:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 4

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 438

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1