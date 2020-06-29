173 new cases, with Bernalillo, Doña Ana counties’ continued increases

State health officials announced 173 new COVID-19 cases as the total number of confirmed cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic nears 12,000. The state also announced one additional death related to COVID-19, the second consecutive day with just one announced death.

The new confirmed cases included 45 in Bernalillo County and 35 in Doña Ana County, the state’s two most-populous counties, and two counties that are experiencing increases in confirmed cases over the past few weeks.

Overall, the state has now confirmed 11,982 cases of COVID-19 and 493 deaths related to COVID-19.

The newly announced death was a woman in her 50s from San Juan County who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The state does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one existed.

DOH also announced that 119 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of five since Sunday. This number could include those from other locations who tested positive for COVID-19 and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but not New Mexicans who tested positive and are hospitalized out of state.

A total of 5,296 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases are now designated as recovered by DOH, an increase of 35 over Sunday’s announcement.

Testing details

According to the state’s coronavirus information page, the state processed 337,720 tests through Monday, an increase of 6,672 since Sunday. The state continues to be among the top states in tests per capita, behind only Rhode Island and New York.

The state provided details on which county, or those held by the state Department of Corrections or federal agencies, the person with a confirmed case resides.

In addition to the cases found in Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties, which accounted for nearly half of the state’s cases, the state found 11 cases in Curry County, along the state’s border with Texas, and 11 in Valencia County, south of Bernalillo County.

The only other counties with double-digit numbers of new cases were San Juan and McKinley counties.

45 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

11 new cases in Curry County

35 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

11 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility

The state also provided the total number of cases by county, including Monday’s announcement.

Previously reported cases included one in Doña Ana County that was determined to be a duplicate, which was removed from the results, and a case previously identified as an out-of-state resident was determined to be a resident of Lea County and was added to the total.

Bernalillo County: 2,109

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 89

Cibola County: 211

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 153

Doña Ana County: 929

Eddy County: 78

Grant County: 18

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 49

Lea County: 113

Lincoln County: 11

Los Alamos County: 8

Luna County: 77

McKinley County: 3,347

Otero County: 41

Quay County: 6

Rio Arriba County: 96

Roosevelt County: 57

Sandoval County: 720

San Juan County: 2,405

San Miguel County: 21

Santa Fe County: 234

Sierra County: 12

Socorro County: 60

Taos County: 40

Torrance County: 43

Union County: 7

Valencia County: 116

The DOH also reported COVID-19 cases held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 146

Torrance County Detention Facility: 32

COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities are:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 438

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

The state also said they have found at least one case among staff and/or residents at 35 long-term care or acute care facilities in the state.