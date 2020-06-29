Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/29/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The number of those infected by COVID-19 continued to grow over the weekend, with 209 new cases and two additional deaths announced on Saturday and 192 new cases and one additional death announced on Sunday.
- The pandemic is making it more difficult for developmentally disabled clients to access disability services, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- All of those who are held by the state Department of Corrections at the Otero County Prison Facility, the hardest-hit facility in the state, are all sex offenders, New Mexico In Depth reported.
- The Gallup Alternate Care Facility at Miyamura High School in Gallup closed down, since local hospitals can now handle the load of COVID-19 and other patients in the area, the Gallup Sun reported. The facility served 36 patients.
- San Juan Regional Medical Center reduced some visitor restrictions for non-COVID-19 patients, KRQE-TV reported.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced there are now 7,469 cases of COVID-19, 5,082 recoveries and 363 deaths related to the disease, as of Sunday evening.
- The New Mexico State Fair will not happen this year. Officials announced its cancellation last week.
- Clovis’ city call closed after an employee, who did not interact with the public, began to show symptoms of COVID-19, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- Some Navajo families are unable to get burial assistance from the Navajo Nation if they live off of the reservation, the Navajo Times reported.
- Some breweries in the state are helping wineries, since the latter still cannot open under the state’s public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
- Agora Crisis Center in Albuquerque, which provides mental health emergency services, will expand its services due to the pandemic, KOB-TV reported.
- A speedway in Roswell defied the state’s public health order and held a second race in as many weeks, KRQE-TV reported.
- Pie-O-Neer in the small town of Pietown shut down due to the pandemic; it was only open for one day this year: March 14, or Pi Day, the El Defensor Chieftan reported.
- Several campgrounds in the Santa Fe National Forest will remain closed to comply with the state’s COVID-19 public health order, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Bernalillo County extended its suspension of a plastic bag ban, KRQE-TV reported.
- Fewer New Mexicans are staying home said SafeGraph, a company which used aggregate cell phone data to track how many people are staging home.
- A City councilor in Las Cruces spoke to the Las Cruces Sun-News about losing his uncle to COVID-19.
- More restaurants and breweries are opening in San Juan County, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that some Las Cruces city councilors want to expand a pandemic relief program for seniors and low-income residents to be able to buy food from local restaurants.
- While hotels in New Mexico are seeing more visitors, the industry as a whole has suffered massive losses since the beginning of the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- An instructor at San Juan College tested positive for COVID-19, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The athletic directors at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University each promoted mask-wearing, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Those at the Santa Fe Plaza could be subject to a $50 fine, after a written warning for a first offense, for not wearing masks, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Carlsbad Municipal Schools is working on a reentry plan for the school year starting this fall, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- The International Museum and Research Center in, of course, Roswell is planning on reopening when it gets approval from the state; the gift shop already reopened, the Roswell Daily Record reported.