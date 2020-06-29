Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/30/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state Department of Health announced 173 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the disease. Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties had the most new cases. See more details here.
- An epidemiologist with the state Department of Health said the recent increase in cases is because people are letting their guard down, KOB-TV reported.
- Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said the spike in virus cases in the county are from local residents, not from out-of-state residents, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Albuquerque City Council voted down a proposal that would have given hazard pay to essential workers during the pandemic, KOB-TV reported. The council did pass legislation requiring businesses to provide personal protective equipment for employees.
- An employee at Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos tested positive for COVID-19, the Taos News reported. It is the first confirmed case for an employee at the hospital.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths related to the disease. The Nation now has 7,532 confirmed cases of COVID-19, approximately 5,095 of which are now recovered, and 363 deaths.
- The Princeton Place nursing home in Albuquerque held a cookout to honor staff for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Five days later, the nursing home had its first confirmed case; as of Monday, 23 residents and 13 employees tested positive, KRQE-TV reported. The nursing home said that the cases came from an asymptomatic staffer who was not at the cookout.
- New Mexico could be a hub for remote workers, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Santa Fe Public Schools wants parents and staff members to reply by July 6 on their views of reopening schools this fall, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- New Mexicans on food assistance will get the maximum amount through the end of July as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, KUNM-FM reported.
- The pandemic has impacted all areas of the globe; the Silver City Daily Press examined how the impacts in other countries will play a role in the reopening of copper mines in southwestern New Mexico.
- A local business is looking to use UV-C light to disinfect surfaces and kill viruses, including the novel coronavirus, KOB-TV reported.
- Three more hotels in downtown Santa Fe are reopening, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Farmington Daily Times listed COVID-19 testing sites across San Juan County, including on the Navajo Nation.
- The Chavez Center ice skating rink may remain closed because of COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- White Sands National Park is partially reopened to the public, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.