DOH: 168 new COVID-19 cases, including new high in Lea County, four additional deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Tuesday 168 additional cases and four deaths related to the disease.

Lea County saw a large increase in cases to 19, more-than-double the previous high of eight cases, which occurred on June 20 and June 22. The county now has 132 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Bernalillo County, once again, had the most new cases in the state with 36, while Curry County again had a double-digit number of new cases, for the second day in a row; six counties in all had increases of ten or more confirmed cases on Tuesday.

The newly reported cases bring the total number to 12,147 in the state, with 497 deaths.

The state provided some details on each of the newly reported deaths. The state did not, as usual, provide the qualifying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes facility in Farmington.

DOH also said that 127 individuals in the state were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of eight people since Monday. These numbers could include those who tested positive for COVID-19 in other locations and who are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized for COVID-19 out-of-state.

The department also said that it has found 5,393 of the confirmed cases are now designated as recovered, an increase of 97 over Monday’s number

Testing details

According to the state’s coronavirus information page, the state had processed 344,181 tests as of Tuesday, an increase of 6,461 over Monday.

DOH provided a breakdown by county of the newly reported cases, with the number of inmates held by the state Department of Corrections and federal agencies separated.

36 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

10 new cases in Curry County

21 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

19 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

28 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Additionally, DOH provided the breakdown of total cases, including those announced on Tuesday.

One previously reported case in Bernalillo County was identified as a duplicate, while another in the same county was identified as an out-of-state resident. One case previously reported in Sierra County was not lab confirmed. These cases were removed from the total.

Bernalillo County: 2,143

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 94

Cibola County: 212

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 163

Doña Ana County: 949

Eddy County: 80

Grant County: 18

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 49

Lea County: 132

Lincoln County: 11

Los Alamos County: 8

Luna County: 79

McKinley County: 3,375

Otero County: 42

Quay County: 6

Rio Arriba County: 98

Roosevelt County: 59

Sandoval County: 728

San Juan County: 2,422

San Miguel County: 21

Santa Fe County: 237

Sierra County: 11

Socorro County: 60

Taos County: 42

Torrance County: 43

Union County: 7

Valencia County: 121

The DOH also reported COVID-19 cases held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 146

Torrance County Detention Facility: 32

COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities are:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 443

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

The state also said they have found at least one case among staff and/or residents at 35 long-term care or acute care facilities in the state.