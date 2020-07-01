Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/1/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- On Tuesday, the state Department of Health announced 168 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. The new cases included a new high in Lea County. See more details here.
- The governor signed the revised budget to deal with the economic downturn and resulting revenue downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- A poll looked at how Hispanic families in New Mexico are handling the COVID-19 pandemic economically. See what it said here.
- The survey also found that Latino parents fear violence from police, the Santa Fe Reporter wrote.
- Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase spoke to KOB-TV about some of the myths surrounding masks.
- The Town of Taos council voted unanimously to require face masks for all those in public in the town limits, the Taos News reported.
- On Tuesday, Navajo Nation health officials announced 17 new cases and one additional death. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 7,549, 5,218 of whom have recovered and 364 of whom have died.
- The Navajo Nation also extended its weekend lockdowns through July 20.
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is concerned about the increase in cases in areas surrounding the Navajo Nation, KOB-TV reported.
- The Santa Fe Reporter wrote about the questions that teachers have as the state prepares for a “hybrid” teaching model that will include in-person and online learning for students.
- Patients in New Mexico are receiving Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, to help COVID-19 patients, but it is complicated how effective it is, KRQE-TV reported.
- A new Albuquerque ordinance requiring businesses to give face masks to employees and to require face masks from customers could result in fines for businesses that don’t comply, KOB-TV reported.
- Santa Fe launched a campaign to encourage people to wear masks, as cases rose in recent weeks, KOB-TV reported.
- Not all businesses say publicly when an employee or multiple employees have tested positive for COIVD-19, KRQE-TV reported, citing El Pinto, which did not.
- All of minor league affiliated baseball, including the Albuquerque Isotopes, will not have seasons this year. See the Albuquerque Isotopes’ statement. Major League Baseball will have just a 60-game season this year because of the pandemic.
- Six athletes at New Mexico State University and a trainer tested positive for COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. The university’s weight training center will be closed.
- Milan Simonich at the Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about four employees at an Applebee’s Grill and Bar who tested positive for COVID-19.
- Employees at Cafe Rio Pizza are undergoing COVID-19 testing because of a possible exposure, the Ruidoso News reported.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants Chama to cancel its 4th of July fireworks celebration because of the crowds it typically draws to the small mountain village, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The City of Las Cruces joined many others in the state that will have Independence Day fireworks, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The City of Farmington will have a parade also, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Members of the Interfaith Leadership Alliance of Santa Fe honored the lives of victims of COVID-19 with paper butterflies, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The annual Navajo Code Talker 29K will become a virtual event, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Garcia’s Kitchen will close its original location in downtown Albuquerque, largely because of the pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Downtown Growers’ Market in Albuquerque plans to reopen on July 11, KRQE-TV reported.