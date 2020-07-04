Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 in NM, as state processes record number of tests

On Saturday, the state Department of Health announced that 291 people tested positive for COVID-19, once again setting the standard for the second-most confirmed cases in a single day in New Mexico. The number came as the state reached a new single-day high in COVID-19 tests.

Additionally, the state announced two additional deaths related to the disease.

Of the tests that were part of Saturday’s announcement, the positivity rate was 3.26 percent, similar to those in recent days, but still up from the record lows earlier this month.

As of Saturday, the state has now recorded 13,063 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 513 deaths related to the disease. Of the state’s confirmed cases, 1,446—or 11.1 percent—have come in the last seven days.

Saturday’s numbers included 79 cases in Bernalillo County, 56 in Doña Ana County, 34 in McKinley County, 25 in Lea County, 21 in San Juan County, ten in Cibola County and 10 in Eddy County.

Cases have dramatically spiked in Bernalillo County, as well as areas bordering Texas, which includes Doña Ana, Eddy and Lea counties. While the number of cases in McKinley and San Juan counties remain high compared to much of the state, the totals are much lower than they were at the peaks of those hard-hit counties.

The two deaths related to COVID-19 announced on Saturday were each from McKinley County—a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s. Each were hospitalized and had an underlying condition. DOH does not disclose which underlying conditions was present, only if one existed.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 was 121 on Saturday, a decrease of nine cases from Friday’s announcement. The numbers could include those from other locations who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out-of-state.

The number of those designated as recovered by DOH reached 5,845 on Saturday, an increase of 43 cases from Friday.

Testing details

According to the state’s coronavirus information page, the state has processed 372,288 tests, an increase of 8,914 since Friday. New Mexico continues to have the third-most tests processed per capita.

News reports indicated long lines for testing ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend.

DOH provided the number of cases by county, with detention facilities separated.

79 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

10 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

56 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

25 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

34 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provided the total number of cases, including Saturday’s announcement.

The totals included several corrections from previously reported cases: two cases (one in Doña Ana County and one in McKinley County) identified as duplicates, one case in Chaves County determined not to be lab confirmed and one case in Rio Arriba County determined to be an out-of-state resident.

Bernalillo County: 2,410

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 112

Cibola County: 231

Colfax County: 10

Curry County: 190

Doña Ana County: 1,094

Eddy County: 102

Grant County: 22

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 58

Lea County: 172

Lincoln County: 13

Los Alamos County: 8

Luna County: 97

McKinley County: 3,483

Otero County: 58

Quay County: 6

Rio Arriba County: 106

Roosevelt County: 70

Sandoval County: 761

San Juan County: 2,515

San Miguel County: 22

Santa Fe County: 259

Sierra County: 14

Socorro County: 60

Taos County: 48

Torrance County: 46

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 140

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 448

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

DOH also said that 24 long-term care or acute care facilities reported at least one COVID-19 case among staff or residents in the last 28 days.