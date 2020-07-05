NM sees a fourth-straight day of 200+ new COVID-19 cases

State health officials announced Sunday an additional 203 cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, with no new deaths related to the disease. The number of tests, which reached a record-high on Saturday, dipped to one of the lowest totals in weeks.

In total, there have been 13,256 confirmed cases in the state and 513 total deaths.

Bernalillo County had the most new cases, but McKinley County still has the most total cases and San Juan County has the second highest total number of cases.

State health officials also reported 119 people are currently hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, a decrease of two since Saturday, and 5,860 people are deemed recovered from the disease, an increase of 15 since Saturday.

The state reported 375,054 tests processed, an increase of 2,766 since Saturday. The percentage of positive tests to total tests was 7.3 percent, well above the state’s seven-day average.

Here are the new cases broken down by county:

65 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

38 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

15 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

1 new case in Sandoval County

28 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

And here are the county totals, including Sunday’s announcement:

Bernalillo County: 2,471

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 120

Cibola County: 233

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 193

Doña Ana County: 1,128

Eddy County: 103

Grant County: 24

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 59

Lea County: 187

Lincoln County: 13

Los Alamos County: 8

Luna County: 101

McKinley County: 3,502

Otero County: 58

Quay County: 6

Rio Arriba County: 106

Roosevelt County: 71

Sandoval County: 761

San Juan County: 2,542

San Miguel County: 22

Santa Fe County: 267

Sierra County: 14

Socorro County: 60

Taos County: 48

Torrance County: 48

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 146

The Otero County Prison facility, which houses inmates in state custody still has the highest number of total cases of COVID-19 among those in state or federal custody.

Here are the totals for state prisons:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 448

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Here are the totals for federal detention centers within New Mexico.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

Health officials continue to encourage everyone to wear face coverings in public and to stay at home as much as possible. They also asked anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 to immediately see a healthcare professional or call the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453.