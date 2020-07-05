NM sees a fourth-straight day of 200+ new COVID-19 cases

State health officials announced Sunday an additional 203 cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, with no new deaths related to the disease. The number of tests, which reached a record-high on Saturday, dipped to one of the lowest totals in weeks.
In total, there have been 13,256 confirmed cases in the state and 513 total deaths.
Bernalillo County had the most new cases, but McKinley County still has the most total cases and San Juan County has the second highest total number of cases.
State health officials also reported 119 people are currently hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, a decrease of two since Saturday, and 5,860 people are deemed recovered from the disease, an increase of 15 since Saturday.
The state reported 375,054 tests processed, an increase of 2,766 since Saturday. The percentage of positive tests to total tests was 7.3 percent, well above the state’s seven-day average.
Here are the new cases broken down by county:
- 65 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 8 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Curry County
- 38 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 15 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 20 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 1 new case in Sandoval County
- 28 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
And here are the county totals, including Sunday’s announcement:
- Bernalillo County: 2,471
- Catron County: 2
- Chaves County: 120
- Cibola County: 233
- Colfax County: 9
- Curry County: 193
- Doña Ana County: 1,128
- Eddy County: 103
- Grant County: 24
- Guadalupe County: 20
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 59
- Lea County: 187
- Lincoln County: 13
- Los Alamos County: 8
- Luna County: 101
- McKinley County: 3,502
- Otero County: 58
- Quay County: 6
- Rio Arriba County: 106
- Roosevelt County: 71
- Sandoval County: 761
- San Juan County: 2,542
- San Miguel County: 22
- Santa Fe County: 267
- Sierra County: 14
- Socorro County: 60
- Taos County: 48
- Torrance County: 48
- Union County: 8
- Valencia County: 146
The Otero County Prison facility, which houses inmates in state custody still has the highest number of total cases of COVID-19 among those in state or federal custody.
Here are the totals for state prisons:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 448
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
Here are the totals for federal detention centers within New Mexico.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 275
- Otero County Processing Center: 149
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
Health officials continue to encourage everyone to wear face coverings in public and to stay at home as much as possible. They also asked anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 to immediately see a healthcare professional or call the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453.