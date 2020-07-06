NM again reports 250+ COVID-19 cases, with new record-high in Doña Ana County

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 253 additional cases of COVID-19, the fifth-straight day with over 200 cases and the third day out of four with more than 250 cases. Before Friday, the state had only recorded one day with more than 250 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Monday’s numbers reflected the largest one-day total of cases in Doña Ana County, with 85. Bernalillo County followed with 60.

The previous highest number of cases from Doña Ana County, which includes the state’s second-most populous city, was 56 on July 4.

In addition to the 253 confirmed cases, the state also announced two additional deaths. The percentage of total tests per positive tests on Monday was 4.88 percent.

The total number of cases reached 13,507, while the number of deaths related to the disease reached 515.

The two deaths involved men who were hospitalized. One was in his 60s from Bernalillo County, and the other was in his 70s from Sandoval County, who had an underlying condition. The state does not identify underlying conditions, only if one was present before death.

In addition to the growth in Doña Ana County—which includes 282 new confirmed cases, or 23.29 percent, since last Monday—Lea County also continues to experience an increase of cases, with 17 more cases announced Monday. Out of Lea County’s 204 cases, 91—or 44.61 percent—have been found since Monday.

DOH announced that 129 people were hospitalized as of Monday for COVID-19, an increase of ten since Sunday. The number could include residents of other locations hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico hospitals, but would not include New Mexico residents hospitalized out-of-state.

DOH also announced that there are now 5,902 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered, an increase of 42 cases since Sunday.

Testing details

The state’s coronavirus information page said Monday the state had processed 380,240 tests, an increase of 5,186 since Sunday.

The state provided the number of new cases by county, and by detention center, on Monday:

60 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

85 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

17 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

18 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provided the total number of cases, including Monday’s numbers.

Two previously reported cases, one in Doña Ana County and one in Eddy County, were identified as duplicates and removed from totals.

Bernalillo County: 2,531

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 127

Cibola County: 241

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 199

Doña Ana County: 1,211

Eddy County: 104

Grant County: 24

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 60

Lea County: 204

Lincoln County: 14

Los Alamos County: 9

Luna County: 104

McKinley County: 3,514

Otero County: 60

Quay County: 7

Rio Arriba County: 110

Roosevelt County: 72

Sandoval County: 769

San Juan County: 2,560

San Miguel County: 22

Santa Fe County: 275

Sierra County: 14

Socorro County: 61

Taos County: 49

Torrance County: 48

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 151

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 450

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

A total of 31 long-term care and acute care facilities reported at least one positive case among staff and/or residents in the last 28 days, an increase of six since Sunday.