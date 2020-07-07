Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/7/20 edition)

While New Mexico grapples with a delayed roll-out of reopening businesses and cancelled public events, some detention centers are grappling with increasing numbers of COVID-19. A privately run prison in Otero County, which houses both state and federal detainees, has seen a dramatic increase in cases of the disease. But now a county jail in northern New Mexico with hundreds of reported cases since March has caught the attention of at least one tribal leader. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez sent a letter to San Juan County leaders last week calling for an investigation into how the county jail is run and what is being done to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A portion of the Navajo Nation is in San Juan County and, like the county jail, has seen a high number of positive cases.