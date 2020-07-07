Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/7/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The streak of more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued on Monday, reaching five days. Plus, the percentage of positive tests is increasing. Read more here.
- The uptick in cases is not due to increased testing, the state Department of Health told KOB-TV.
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez sent a letter to San Juan County leaders last week calling for an investigation into how the county jail is run and what is being done to prevent the spread of COVID-19. See our story here.
- While the tests for COVID-19 are free in New Mexico, that doesn’t mean it’s easy to get one, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The barriers include long waits in line and some facilities that are only testing those who are symptomatic.
- The Navajo Nation reported 74 additional cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday. This brings the total to 7,914 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5,604 recovery and 378 deaths related to the disease.
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez vetoed a bill that would have canceled the primary election for chapter governments, but the Office of the Speaker of the Navajo Nation Council said the tribal council will be able to override the veto.
- See the companies and organizations that received over $150,000 in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program that was part of the CARES Act in a spreadsheet here.
- Among them are the Santa Fe Opera, Meow Wolf and the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal obtained public comments from businesses in Albuquerque to the city council about proposed sick leave pay, which also touched on how COVID-19 has battered their businesses.
- A pet store clerk in Albuquerque said when he told a man he had to wear a mask the man threatened him with a gun, KOAT-TV reported.
- The government put in travel restrictions, including imposing a 14-day quarantine for all out-of-state travelers, last week. But KRQE-TV reported a state-funded tourism ad is inviting Texans to travel to the state.
- KOB-TV reported the state is telling Arizona and Texas tourists to abide by the state’s mask requirement.
- The Albuquerque Journal looked at area hotels that are looking to reopen during the pandemic.
- Most local police departments are not enforcing the face mask requirement and instead deferring to the state police, KRQE-TV reported. They have only issued one citation for noncompliance.
- The Las Cruces City Council extended the city’s face mask requirement, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. The ordinance goes beyond the state’s face mask requirement.
- An organizer behind Albuquerque Mutual Aid was served eviction papers despite the state supreme court’s moratorium on evictions, KUNM-FM reported.
- The NM Darkside Brew Crew blog spoke to some of the state’s smallest breweries as they seek to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Albuquerque Rapid Transit, or ART, resumed service recently, but some are still worried about the threat of COVID-19 while riding the public transit service, the Daily Lobo reported.