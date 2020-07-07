State again finds 200+ new COVID-19 cases, Bernalillo County with most new cases

The streak of days with more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached six, as the New Mexico Department of Health announced 221 additional COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths related to the disease.

The percentage of tests that came back positive on Tuesday was 4.42 percent. The positivity rate of tests has increased in recent weeks after reaching as low as 2.5 percent in the seven-day average in June, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The state now has found 13,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and identified 519 deaths related to the disease.

Once again, the county with the most newly confirmed cases among residents was Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous. On Tuesday, Bernalillo County passed San Juan County for the second-most total cases in the state, though San Juan continues to have the second-highest number of cases per capita, because of its smaller population. Bernalillo County has the tenth-most cases per capita.

San Juan County had the second-most new cases, with 34, followed by Doña Ana County at 24 and McKinley County with 12.

Two counties that have seen recent increase also had more newly reported cases on Tuesday, Lea County with seven new cases and Curry County with two new cases.

The state provided some details on the four individuals who died.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

The state did not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

DOH said there are now 133 people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of four people over Monday’s total. This could include out-of-state residents who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out-of-state.

The number of those who are designated as recovered by DOH reached 5,986 on Tuesday, an increase of 84 over Monday’s total.

Testing details

The state’s coronavirus information page said that, as of Tuesday, they had processed 385,242 tests, an increase of 5,002 over Monday’s total. In the seven days this month, the state has processed 35,182 tests, or an average of 5,026 per day. New Mexico remains the state with the third-highest number of cases per capita

The state also provided numbers of cases by county, with the numbers in detention centers that hold state and federal detainees separated.

88 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

24 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Additionally, the state reported the total number of cases, including Tuesday’s newly reported cases.

The state said that one previously reported case in McKinley County was determined to be an out-of-state resident and has been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 2,618

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 133

Cibola County: 242

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 201

Doña Ana County: 1,233

Eddy County: 107

Grant County: 24

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 61

Lea County: 211

Lincoln County: 14

Los Alamos County: 11

Luna County: 112

McKinley County: 3,525

Otero County: 63

Quay County: 8

Rio Arriba County: 119

Roosevelt County: 74

Sandoval County: 776

San Juan County: 2,594

San Miguel County: 23

Santa Fe County: 283

Sierra County: 14

Socorro County: 61

Taos County: 49

Torrance County: 48

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 155

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 451

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

A total of 31 long-term care and acute care facilities in the state reported at least one positive case among staff and/or residents in the last 28 days.