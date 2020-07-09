Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/10/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- Note: There will be no recap, or recaps in limited form, next week.
- Because of the rising number of cases in New Mexico, the governor said restaurants cannot serve diners indoors beginning Monday, and that only New Mexicans could access state parks. Read more on her weekly press conference here.
- The state announced an additional 238 cases and six deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, including the continued rise in Bernalillo County and a record-high for Curry County. See more details here.
- KRQE-TV covered restaurants who are worried about how they will survive with the latest shutdown.
- KOB-TV covered breweries worried about their prospects.
- While the governor said the state hasn’t found any indication that protests have led to the spread of COVID-19, she still encouraged people to not hold in-person demonstrations, KOB-TV reported.
- Hotels saw business plummet and cancellations rocket after the governor announced a required 14-day self-quarantine for all travelers from out-of-state, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant reported its fifth case of COVID-19, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported. The person was a contractor who worked at WIPP’s trucking terminal.
- A traditional Diné storyteller spoke to Scientific American about why COVID-1 hit the Navajo Nation so hard.
- The Navajo Times had more about the fallout from line-item vetoes to a Navajo Nation Council plan to spend CARES Act funding.
- The Albuquerque Journal looked further into the plight of international students in New Mexico, as their visas are threatened by the federal government.
- The state is hiring more OSHA employees to look into reports of businesses that are not following the public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Navajo Times covered infighting at the Northern Diné COVID 19 Relief Effort.
- The city of Grants was issued a $5,000 fine from the state Department of Health after Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks led a 4th of July parade, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The San Juan County Fair won’t take place for the first time since it began in 1884, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Southwestern New Mexico State Fair is the latest event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Deming Headlight reported. The board members also recommended canceling the Luna County Fair. The Junior Livestock Auction and Sale will still take place, however.
- The Rio Arriba County Fair Board canceled the county fair, the Rio Grande Sun reported.
- In a press release, MVD announced its Eagle Vista field office in Albuquerque was closed Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to reopen on Monday.
- Balloon Fiesta Park had its first drive-in event, a movie, on Thursday night, KRQE-TV reported.