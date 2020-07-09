Rep. Linda Trujillo resigns from Legislature

State Rep. Linda Trujillo announced her resignation on Thursday, saying she did so to focus on full-time work to help make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Mexico has an all-volunteer legislature, which does not have a salary, though legislators do receive a per diem for attending the legislative session each year and interim committee hearings that occur throughout the year.

“There is still so much I wanted to accomplish for the people of House District 48 and the State of New Mexico,” Trujillo, a Democrat from Santa Fe, said. “It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation from the New Mexico House of Representatives. I want to thank each and every one who supported me with your vote and your friendship during my time as a State Representative. I will cherish each moment I’ve had with you.”

Trujillo’s resignation was effective immediately.

Trujillo represented House District 48, in Santa Fe, since 2017. She won a three-way Democratic primary in 2016 to replace Luciano “Lucky” Varela, a longtime legislator who represented the district for nearly two decades. Trujillo did not face any competition in primary or general elections since that election in the heavily Democratic district.

Since the district is fully within Santa Fe County, the Santa Fe County Commission will make an appointment to fill the remainder of Trujillo’s term, which ends at the end of the year.

Speaker of the House Brian Egolf, also a Santa Fe Democrat, praised Trujillo’s work in the Legislature.

“Linda Trujillo’s experience, tenacity, and ability to bring legislators together on the issues helped her accomplish great things during her two terms in office. Linda will be terribly missed,” Egolf said. “Hearing the news of Representative Trujillo’s impending resignation was unexpected, but serves as a stark reminder that the pandemic has forced countless New Mexican families to make sacrifices and change course in order to survive.”

As for her place on the November general election ballot, when she formally withdraws, the members of the Democratic State Central Committee from her district will be allowed to name a replacement on the ballot. That person will be the only person on the ballot.

Correction: This story originally said the Santa Fe County Democratic Central Committee would choose a replacement on the ballot. Instead, it will be the members of the Democratic State Central Committee from her district.