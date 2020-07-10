301 new COVID-19 cases, including single-day records in Lea, Santa Fe counties

The state Department of Health announced 301 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, just the second time the state has reported 300 or more cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to the new cases, the state also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19, including one from an inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

The state has found 14,549 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reports 539 cases related to the disease.

The new confirmed cases represented 3.9 percent of the 7,700 tests processed since Thursday. The 7,700 tests was the third-most in a single day in New Mexico and comes as many seeking tests have experienced hours-long lines.

The new cases came from areas throughout the state, with 73 in Bernalillo County, 44 in Doña Ana County, 33 in McKinley County, 32 in Lea County and 31 in San Juan County.

The 32 cases in Lea County was a new single-day high, as the state’s southeastern county continued to see large growth in the disease. Earlier this week, Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase said the southeastern portion of the state had the highest seven-day average daily growth in the state.

Santa Fe County also experienced a record with 20 new cases. The county had never reported more than ten cases in a single day before Friday.

The state also provided some information on each of the deaths related to the disease.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 70s in Otero County who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

The state did not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped to 151, three lower than on Thursday. The number could include those from residents of other areas who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include any New Mexicans who are hospitalized out-of-state.

The number of those who have recovered reached 6,181, 63 more than DOH reported on Thursday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 403,581 tests as of Friday, an increase of 7,700 since Thursday. The state has processed the fifth-most per capita, following Rhode Island, New York, Louisiana and Alaska.

The state provided the number of new cases by county.

73 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

44 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

8 new cases in Hidalgo County

32 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

33 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

5 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

7 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided the total number of cases, including those from Friday.

The state said a previously reported case in Doña Ana County was a duplicate and two previously reported cases, one in Bernalillo County and one in Doña Ana County, were determined to be out-of-state residents. All three were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 2,886

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 158

Cibola County: 245

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 235

Doña Ana County: 1,350

Eddy County: 125

Grant County: 30

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 72

Lea County: 262

Lincoln County: 19

Los Alamos County: 11

Luna County: 115

McKinley County: 3,600

Mora County: 1

Otero County: 72

Quay County: 12

Rio Arriba County: 136

Roosevelt County: 78

Sandoval County: 813

San Juan County: 2,659

San Miguel County: 25

Santa Fe County: 322

Sierra County: 14

Socorro County: 62

Taos County: 51

Torrance County: 47

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 175

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 457

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

DOH also reported that they had identified at least one case among staff and/or residents in 26 long-term care or acute care facilities in the previous 28 days, an increase of three facilities since Thursday.