Another 230 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday

With Eddy and Curry counties showing double digit new cases, the state announced 230 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The new confirmed cases represented 3.2 percent of the 7,173 tests processed since Friday.

Bernalillo County continued to lead the state in the largest number of new cases – 80 – reported by the New Mexico Department of Health. Doña Ana, McKinley and San Juan counties all also reported double digit cases on Saturday. Both Eddy County, which has 13 new cases, and Curry County, which has 12, border Texas, a state that has become a hot spot for the respiratory illness in recent weeks.

Doña Ana County has 32 new cases; San Juan County has 29 and McKinley County has 15. The state has had a total of 14,773 reported cases.

The DOH also announced four additional deaths Saturday, raising the total number of deaths related to the disease to 543. There are 158 individuals hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 6,271 who are recovered.

There are 158 individuals in the hospital for the disease.

The DOH provided no further information on the deceased except the following:

A male in his 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.

Testing

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

80 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

1 new case in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Curry County

32 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

7 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

15 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

29 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

3 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state previously reported two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Doña Ana County, one in Sandoval County) and four cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents in Doña Ana County. The state said it corrected those errors.

These are the total number of cases by county:

Bernalillo County: 2,966

Catron County: 3

Chaves County: 160

Cibola County: 247

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 247

Doña Ana County: 1,378

Eddy County: 138

Grant County: 32

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 72

Lea County: 269

Lincoln County: 22

Los Alamos County: 11

Luna County: 122

McKinley County: 3,614

Mora County: 2

Otero County: 73

Quay County: 14

Rio Arriba County: 137

Roosevelt County: 78

Sandoval County: 821

San Juan County: 2,687

San Miguel County: 25

Santa Fe County: 328

Sierra County: 14

Socorro County: 63

Taos County: 52

Torrance County: 47

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 178

The DOH also reports cases among individuals held by federal agencies in the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The DOH reports cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 458

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

The DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 28 different long-term care and acute care facilities.