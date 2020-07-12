COVID-19 cases continue to grow around the state

For 11 straight days, New Mexico health officials have reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported on Sunday the state has 262 new cases with Bernalillo County reporting nearly half of that at 111 additional cases. The other counties consistently reporting double digit new cases are Doña Ana, at 32; San Juan with 24; and McKinley with 20. Sandoval County, just north of Bernalillo County, also reported double digit numbers Sunday with 17.

The new cases brought the state’s total to 15,028.

The new confirmed cases represented 3.4 percent of the 7,603 tests processed since Saturday. The state has processed 418,357 tests total, according to the state’s coronavirus information website.

The state reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19, which brings the total number of deaths to 545. The DOH provided only the following information on the deceased:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County.

There are 170 individuals currently hospitalized for the disease while 6,322 COVID-19 cases have recovered, according to DOH.

There are 30 long-term care or acute care facilities where at least one resident or staff has tested positive for the respiratory illness, the DOH reports.

Testing

The most recent cases, according to DOH, are:

111 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

32 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

11 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

20 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

17 new cases in Sandoval County

24 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

According to the state, seven previously reported cases were identified as out-of-state residents (one in Bernalillo County and six in Dona Ana County), but that has been corrected. The total number of cases are:

Bernalillo County: 3,076

Catron County: 3

Chaves County: 162

Cibola County: 249

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 251

Doña Ana County: 1,404

Eddy County: 140

Grant County: 33

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 72

Lea County: 280

Lincoln County: 24

Los Alamos County: 12

Luna County: 122

McKinley County: 3,634

Mora County: 3

Otero County: 77

Quay County: 16

Rio Arriba County: 139

Roosevelt County: 79

Sandoval County: 838

San Juan County: 2,711

San Miguel County: 26

Santa Fe County: 337

Sierra County: 14

Socorro County: 64

Taos County: 53

Torrance County: 49

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 186

The DOH continues to report the numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The DOH reports the numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department separately and those are:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 7

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 458

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1