12th day of new cases of COVID-19 above 200 in New Mexico, 82 in Doña Ana County

For the twelfth straight day in a row, New Mexico continues to report daily COVID-19 cases above 200, this time with 264 new cases of the respiratory illness.

Doña Ana County reported the highest number of new cases Monday with 82. Bernalillo County had 59. McKinley and San Juan counties both continue to report double digit numbers as well with 24 and 21 respectively.

The new confirmed cases represented 4.4 percent of the 5,998 tests processed since Sunday. The state has processed 424,355 tests total, according to the state’s coronavirus information website.

The New Mexico Department of Health also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. The state provided only the following information on the deceased:

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who had no underlying conditions and was a resident of Crane’s Roost Care Home facility in Aztec.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 548 in the state.

There are 172 individuals currently hospitalized for the respiratory illness and 6,363 who the state designates as recovered from the highly contagious disease.

Testing details

According to DOH, the most recent cases are:

59 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

82 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

5 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Luna County

24 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Valencia County

The state previously reported one case that was a duplicate in San Juan County but that has since been corrected. The total number of cases by county are the following:

Bernalillo County: 3,134

Catron County: 3

Chaves County: 179

Cibola County: 251

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 262

Doña Ana County: 1,487

Eddy County: 144

Grant County: 35

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 74

Lea County: 285

Lincoln County: 24

Los Alamos County: 12

Luna County: 128

McKinley County: 3,657

Mora County: 3

Otero County: 79

Quay County: 16

Rio Arriba County: 139

Roosevelt County: 79

Sandoval County: 847

San Juan County: 2,731

San Miguel County: 27

Santa Fe County: 341

Sierra County: 16

Socorro County: 66

Taos County: 57

Torrance County: 49

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 192

DOH continues to report the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH also reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 7

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 458

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

There are 31 long-term care and acute care facilities around the state where either a staff or resident has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 28 days.