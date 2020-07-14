The 13th day of more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Mexico

New Mexico is experiencing another day of more than 200 cases of COVID-19, this time 227 with 65 of that coming from Bernalillo County.

Doña Ana County is not far behind with 49 cases. McKinley County also continues to have double digit numbers of new cases with 22. Both San Juan and Santa Fe counties have double digit numbers as well with 12 new cases in each of those counties.

This is the 13th straight day the New Mexico Department of Health has reported more than 200 cases in the state. The newly confirmed cases represented 4.0 percent of the 5,651 tests processed since Monday. The state has processed 424,355 tests total, according to the state’s coronavirus information website.

The DOH also reported three new deaths related to the disease that has seen a sharp uptick around many parts of the nation. The related deaths were a male in his 90s from Bernalillo County and who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque; a male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized; and a female in her 30s from San Juan County who also was hospitalized. All three had underlying conditions, according to the DOH.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the state is now 551.

There are currently 171 hospitalized for the illness and 6,429 whom the DOH designates as recovered.

Testing details

The most recent cases are:

65 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

49 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

22 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Union County

6 new cases in Valencia County

The state previously reported three cases that were later identified as duplicates (one in Eddy County, one in Mora County and one in San Juan County) and one case in Socorro County that was not lab confirmed but that has also been corrected, according to the state. The total number of cases broken down by county are:

Bernalillo County: 3,200

Catron County: 3

Chaves County: 184

Cibola County: 253

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 267

Doña Ana County: 1,536

Eddy County: 150

Grant County: 41

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 75

Lea County: 291

Lincoln County: 25

Los Alamos County: 13

Luna County: 132

McKinley County: 3,679

Mora County: 2

Otero County: 83

Quay County: 17

Rio Arriba County: 140

Roosevelt County:81

Sandoval County: 853

San Juan County: 2,742

San Miguel County: 28

Santa Fe County: 352

Sierra County: 16

Socorro County: 65

Taos County: 59

Torrance County: 49

Union County:14

Valencia County: 198

DOH reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 7

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 458

Penit

entiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

There are 31 long-term care and acute care facilities around the state where either a staff or resident has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

A male in his 90s who died on Monday due to the illness in San Juan County did have underlying conditions. The state reported on Monday that he did not.