More than 12,000 tests, more than 300 cases of COVID-19, nearly half in Bernalillo County

With 12,650 tests since Tuesday, the state reported for the third time since the pandemic began more than 300 cases of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health reported 330 additional cases of COVID-19. Nearly half of those from Bernalillo County, which had 162 new cases. The record for COVID-19 cases in New Mexico is 331.

The other counties with double digit numbers are: Doña Ana, with 35; Santa Fe with 29; San Juan with 24; Sandoval with 14 and McKinley with 12. This is also the 14th straight day the state has reported more than 200 cases.

The state DOH reported six additional deaths, bringing the total number to 557 deaths related to the disease.

The state provided the following information on the deceased:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The newly confirmed cases represented 2.6 percent of the 12,650 tests processed since Tuesday. The state has processed 437,005 tests total, according to the state’s coronavirus information website.

There are 174 hospitalized but 6,496 who are designated as recovered by DOH.

Testing details

Per DOH, the most recent cases are:

162 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

35 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

24 new cases in San Juan County

29 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state previously reported three cases that were later identified as duplicates (two in McKinley County, one in Santa Fe County). The total number of cases broken down by county are:

Bernalillo County: 3,362

Catron County: 3

Chaves County: 186

Cibola County: 256

Colfax County: 10

Curry County: 271

Doña Ana County: 1,571

Eddy County: 154

Grant County: 44

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 75

Lea County: 299

Lincoln County: 29

Los Alamos County: 13

Luna County: 133

McKinley County: 3,689

Mora County: 2

Otero County: 84

Quay County: 19

Rio Arriba County: 147

Roosevelt County:83

Sandoval County: 867

San Juan County: 2,766

San Miguel County: 28

Santa Fe County: 380

Sierra County: 17

Socorro County: 65

Taos County: 61

Torrance County: 49

Union County:14

Valencia County: 206

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 7

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 459

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

There are 29 long-term care and acute care facilities around the state where either a staff or resident has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 28 days.