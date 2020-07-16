15 straight days of more than 200 new cases in New Mexico of COVID-19

For the 15th day in a row, the New Mexico Department of Health reports more than 200 cases of COVID-19 and for the second day in a row, Bernalillo County reports triple digit new cases.

The DOH reported 300 cases Thursday. Of that, 103 were in Bernalillo County. The other counties that continue to show double digit increases on a daily basis are Doña Ana with 39; McKinley with 20; San Juan with 16 and Sandoval with 15. Counties that showed a sudden uptick with double digit numbers for the first time are Lea County with 23 and Valencia County with 11.

Eddy County also reported double digit numbers, with 13, for the first time since the weekend. The newly confirmed cases represented 4.7 percent of the 6,363 tests processed since Wednesday. The state has processed 443,368 tests total, according to the state’s coronavirus information website.

DOH reported five additional deaths related to the contagion gripping the nation. All five were hospitalized and had underlying conditions. They are:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

DOH reported the total number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to the type of coronavirus is now 562. The total number of cases in New Mexico is 16,138.

There are 170 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID but 6,578 who are designated as recovered from the disease, according to DOH. There are 31 long-term care and acute care facilities around the state where either a staff or resident has tested positive for the respiratory illness in the past 28 days.

Testing

The new cases broken down by county are:

103 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

4 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

39 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

23 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

11 new cases in Valencia County

DOH previously reported one case in Socorro County that the agency later identified as a duplicate and two cases in Chaves County that the agency later identified as out-of-state residents, according to the state.

The total number of cases broken down by county are:

Bernalillo County: 3,464

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 188

Cibola County: 259

Colfax County: 10

Curry County: 282

Doña Ana County: 1,610

Eddy County: 167

Grant County: 46

Guadalupe County: 24

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 76

Lea County: 322

Lincoln County: 32

Los Alamos County: 14

Luna County: 135

McKinley County: 3,709

Mora County: 2

Otero County: 89

Quay County: 19

Rio Arriba County: 156

Roosevelt County: 83

Sandoval County: 883

San Juan County: 2,782

San Miguel County: 29

Santa Fe County: 389

Sierra County: 17

Socorro County: 64

Taos County: 65

Torrance County: 49

Union County: 14

Valencia County: 217

Of individuals held by federal agencies, the DOH reports the following cases in the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

Of individuals held by the state’s Corrections Department, DOH reports the following cases in the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 7

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 459

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1