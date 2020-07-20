DOH: 255 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 255 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths related to the disease.

It is the nineteenth-consecutive day of more than 200 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state. In that time period, 12 have had more than 250 cases. As has become the case in recent weeks, Bernalillo County—the state’s most populous county—had the most cases, with 88.

Of the 7,282 tests processed since Sunday’s announcement, 3.5 percent were positive.

With the new cases, there are now 17,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 578 deaths related to the disease.

DOH provided some details on each of the seven deaths related to COVID-19, three of which were residents of McKinley County.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The state did not provide which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

There are now 154 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, a decrease of seven cases since Saturday. The number could include out-of-state residents who tested positive and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out-of-state.

The number of those who are determined to be recovered by DOH reached 6,814 as of Monday, an increase of 50 over Sunday’s announcement.

Testing details

According to the state’s coronavirus information page, the state has now processed 476,497 COVID-19 tests, an increase of 7,282 over Sunday’s announcement.

Curry County continues to experience an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 18 more on Monday, the third-most in a day for the county; Curry County now has the seventh-most cases per capita.

Chaves County also experienced a large increase, with 15 new cases, the second-most in a single day for the county. The sixteen cases in Santa Fe County were also the third-most in a single day for that county.

88 new cases in Bernalillo County

15 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

18 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

16 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided the total number of cases, including those from Monday, by county. The number of cases by facilities that hold state or federal detainees were separated from the counties in which those facilities reside.

DOH said three previously included cases were duplicates (one in each of Chaves, Curry and Doña Ana counties), five previously included cases were identified as out-of-state residents (three cases in Curry County, one in Bernalillo County and one in Roosevelt County) and that three previously included cases were not lab confirmed (one in each of Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Valencia counties). These have been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 3,861

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 212

Cibola County: 267

Colfax County: 11

Curry County: 316

Doña Ana County: 1,737

Eddy County: 187

Grant County: 53

Guadalupe County: 24

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 78

Lea County: 379

Lincoln County: 38

Los Alamos County: 14

Luna County: 155

McKinley County: 3,767

Mora County: 3

Otero County: 106

Quay County: 24

Rio Arriba County: 205

Roosevelt County: 92

Sandoval County: 933

San Juan County: 2,842

San Miguel County: 34

Santa Fe County: 433

Sierra County: 21

Socorro County: 67

Taos County: 71

Torrance County: 51

Union County: 14

Valencia County: 260

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 276

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 22

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 461

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

DOH said they have found at least one case in 40 long-term care and care facilities in the last 28 days, an increase of six over Sunday’s announcement.