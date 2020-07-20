Judge issues order to allow indoor dining at restaurants, but state to seek stay from state high court

A state district court judge issued a temporary restraining order that will allow restaurants to serve indoor, in-person dining for ten days, though the governor’s office said they will file an emergency motion with the state Supreme Court to stay the order.

All of this happened on Monday.

At issue is the governor’s latest public health emergency order, which banned indoor dining at restaurants and breweries because of the threat of COVID-19. Restaurants and breweries are still able to serve in-person diners on patios or other outdoor areas and can serve takeout and delivery.

The order from Eddy County District Court Judge Raymond Romero to stop the state from enforcing indoor dining bans came because the state of New Mexico did not file a response to a lawsuit from the New Mexico Restaurant Association and several restaurants and breweries.

A spokesman for the governor criticized the ruling and said they would file an emergency motion with the state supreme court.

“Sustained indoor contact in an environment where face-coverings cannot be worn, such as at restaurants, is unsafe. A bad ruling by a judge doesn’t change that. New Mexico business operators should continue to abide by the state’s guidelines and restrictions; anything less is to risk the health and safety of employees, customers, their communities and indeed our entire state,” Tripp Stelnicki, the governor’s director of communications, said in a statement. “The danger of COVID-19 transmission has risen and continues to rise — increased cases, as we have seen, lead to increased hospitalizations and subsequently more COVID-related deaths. New Mexico cannot afford to let up in its fight against this virus.”

The suit by the NMRA argued that the public health order was “arbitrary and capricious.” The suit also argued that the governor did not have the authority to implement the order, and that it would cause irreparable harm to restaurants, many of which would go out of business if not allowed to serve diners indoors.

House Republicans hailed the decision and blamed the governor for the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“One person cannot make all the decisions for New Mexico, the Governor was elected to work for the people and unfortunately some of her decisions have really hurt New Mexicans,” House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia. “If the Governor and her staff had not made this political, I believe that our state would have continued to slow the spread as we were just a few weeks ago.”

In the petition to the state Supreme Court, the governor’s office argued that the high court must intervene to allow the state to enforce its emergency health orders.

The petition mentioned that the state’s five-day moving average of COVID-19 cases “rose significantly in the middle of June” and continued to do so throughout July.

From July 1 to July 19, the number of cases increased from 12,276 to 16,971, according to the DOH coronavirus information page.

And “rapid responses,” in which the state Department of Health responds to employers where an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, rose significantly at restaurants as indoor dining became allowed. The state said that in the last two weeks of allowing indoor dining, it provided 49 rapid responses to restaurants.

An affidavit from Robert Genoway, the Bureau Chief of New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau, stated that in the most recent data, as of July 12, the category of “food industries” had the highest percentage of rapid responses in the state, at 18 percent. The “food industries” category includes restaurants, food manufacturing and grocery stores, though restaurants account for the majority of establishments and workers.

Last week, a number of restaurants protested against the public health order.

The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on a separate case involving the state’s authority to enforce portions of its public health emergency orders on August 4.