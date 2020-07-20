Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/20/20 edition)

Bernalillo County officials confirmed Friday that a detainee in a county juvenile detention center tested positive for COVID-19. According to an email obtained by NM Political Report, the Bernalillo County Youth Services Center discovered the positive results on July 14. According to the email, which was in response to a records request from a public defender, there were no other positive cases in the county detention center. Jorge Estrada, a Bernalillo County spokesman, told NM Political Report that the youth who tested positive contracted the disease outside of the facility before being incarcerated. Upon arrival at the detention center on July 11, the juvenile detainee was tested and quarantined until the results came back, according to the county. According to Estrada, detention center staff have consistently been checking detainees’ vitals and staff are required to wear full protective wear.