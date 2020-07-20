Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/21/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- A state district court judge stopped the state’s ban on indoor dining at restaurants, then the state Supreme Court stayed that order, all on Monday, which means indoor dining at restaurants is still not allowed. Read what happened here.
- The state announced another 255 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths related to the disease on Monday. Read the details here.
- The surge in cases in Rio Arriba County largely came from residents of the Jicarilla Apache Nation, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Tourists traveling to New Mexico are either unaware of the state’s 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers or just refuse to comply, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- On Monday, the Navajo Nation announced 24 new cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19. In all, Navajo Nation health officials have reported 8,617 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 6,369 of whom have recovered, and 422 deaths related to the disease.
- The Navajo Nation extended its weekend lockdowns for another two weekends, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- KRQE-TV spoke to workers who are concerned about their safety during the pandemic.
- A total of 74 restaurants in Albuquerque applied to expand their outdoor seating capacity or create new outdoor seating, KRQE-TV reported.
- New Mexico State University’s Board of Regents approved a revised budget that included cuts due to decreased state funding, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- An award-winning teacher in Las Cruces is retiring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- A staff member at Atrisco Heritage high school tested positive for COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican spoke to Public Education Department Secretary Ryan Stewart about working from Philadelphia during the quarantine. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham confirmed Stewart was not in the state several weeks ago during a press conference.
- Western New Mexico University released its plan for the fall semester, and the Silver City Daily Press reported on the details.
- The City of Albuquerque, like most local governments, said police will focus on education rather than citations for those not wearing masks, KRQE-TV reported.
- Alien Motor Speedway in Roswell continues to hold races despite the state’s public health order, KOB-TV reported.
- A drought and a shortage of workers during the pandemic are two big concerns for chile farmers as harvesting season nears, KOB-TV reported.
- The Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington won’t have any commercial flights until next spring at the earliest, the Farmington Daily Times reported. Commercial flights were supposed to return this fall after a three year absence.
- KOB-TV reported on the changes to the art industry in Santa Fe.
- New Mexico United’s next game in El Paso will not feature any fans, the El Paso Times reported. El Paso is experiencing a large increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, along with many other areas in Texas and in the region.
- State Rep. Greg Nibert addressed a t-shirt he wore to an anti-public health order rally that the Democratic Party of New Mexico called offensive to Asians, the Roswell Daily Record reported. Nibert did not apologize.