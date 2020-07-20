Rep. Lewis will end reelection run, retire at end of term

State Rep. Tim Lewis announced he will retire at the end of his current term and will not continue his run for reelection.

The Republican from Rio Rancho was unopposed in the Republican primary and has no opponent in the upcoming general election.

The schoolteacher said in a statement that he is leaving the Legislature after ten years to spend more time with his family.

“Serving these last ten years has been a privilege and great honor, and I will always be grateful for the support that the people of Rio Rancho have given me over the years,” Lewis said. “The decision to withdraw now has not been an easy one for me. My family is the primary reason, but I also recognized early on that the office is best served by those who do not make a career out of politics.”

House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, praised Lewis’ time in the Legislature.

“Representative Lewis has served honorably and faithfully in the state legislature for ten years as a fighter for conservative causes and Republican efforts to lower taxes, improve the business and economic environment of our state, and increase the safety and prosperity of all New Mexicans. I’m proud to call him a colleague and friend,” Townsend said in a statement.

Lewis is the second legislator to announce the end of their candidacy for reelection following the primary. State Rep. Linda Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, resigned earlier this month, citing the need to work full-time to support her family.

New Mexico legislators are part-time and do not receive a salary, instead they only receive per diems for legislative sessions and interim committee hearings.

Members of the Republican State Central Committee from the district will choose a replacement for Lewis on the ballot. No Democrat will be on the ballot.