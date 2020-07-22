DOH: Another day of 300+ COVID cases, and three additional deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 316 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and three additional deaths.

The most cases came out of Bernalillo County, with 89, while other areas that have seen recent growth, including Doña Ana County, Lea County, Santa Fe County and Valencia County, experienced double-digit numbers of new cases.

With the new cases, Bernalillo County became the first county in the state with more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19. The county has by far the most residents in the state, and is only the 11th-highest on the list of cases per capita in the state.

In all, the state has now found 17,828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and identified 591 deaths related to the disease.

Of the 7,803 additional tests reported since Tuesday, 4.05 percent came back positive.

Additionally, the number of those hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 grew from 154 on Tuesday to 178 on Wednesday. The spike in hospitalizations moved New Mexico to its highest total since June 12, when 179 individuals were hospitalized. At its peak, 223 New Mexicans were hospitalized for COVID-19.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 could include out-of-state residents, but would not include New Mexicans who have tested positive and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state provided some details on the three individuals who died.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

The state did not disclose which underlying condition any individual had, only that one was present.

The number of those designated as recovered by DOH increased by 124 over Tuesday’s announcement, to 6,974.

Testing details

The DOH coronavirus information page said the state has now reported 489,334 tests, an increase of 7,803 over Tuesday’s total.

Cases continue to rise in counties throughout the state. Doña Ana County had its fourth day of 50 or more cases, while cases in Lea County grew by 20, the third time in four days with 20 or more cases in the southeastern New Mexico County.

Valencia County’s 14 newy reported cases were the county’s fourth time having 10 or more cases in a day. This does not include the two newly reported cases among inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility.

The 35 newly reported cases in McKinley County represented the county’s highest total since July 3.

89 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

53 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

20 new case in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

7 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

14 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provided the total number of cases by county, and state and federal detention center, including Wednesday’s newly reported numbers.

DOH said that one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was identified as a duplicate, three cases (one in each of Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Otero counties) were identified as out-of-state residents and one case in Curry County was not lab confirmed. All have been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 4,005

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 229

Cibola County: 278

Colfax County: 11

Curry County: 328

Doña Ana County: 1,838

Eddy County: 202

Grant County: 59

Guadalupe County: 26

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 81

Lea County: 431

Lincoln County: 44

Los Alamos County: 16

Luna County: 168

McKinley County: 3,818

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 120

Quay County: 28

Rio Arriba County: 256

Roosevelt County: 95

Sandoval County: 957

San Juan County: 2,869

San Miguel County: 36

Santa Fe County: 456

Sierra County: 21

Socorro County: 67

Taos County: 74

Torrance County: 51

Union County: 14

Valencia County: 278

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 276

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 24

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 465

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

DOH said they have found at least one case in 40 long-term care and care facilities in the last 28 days, a decrease of one from Tuesday’s announcement.