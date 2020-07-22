Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/22/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state Department of Health announced 307 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths on Tuesday. Read the story, including on where there have been continued outbreaks, here.
- The ten deaths were the most reported in a single day since mid-June, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Lea County had its first official death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday; the Hobbs News-Sun reported the family of another Lea County resident said she died at a Lubbock hospital. The death was not part of the state’s official total.
- The Washington Post looked at how New Mexico handled COVID-19 compared to neighboring Arizona, and found that Arizona’s more-aggressive reopening didn’t help the state’s economy in the long run and led to one of the worst outbreaks in the country.
- Lea County deputies are dining indoors at restaurants despite the state public health order and the recent uptick in cases in the county, KRQE-TV reported.
- The CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association told the Santa Fe New Mexican she doesn’t feel the state is listening to her organization enough.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced on Tuesday 22 new cases and three new deaths related to COVID-19. This brings the total to 8,639 confirmed cases on the Navajo Nation, including 6,437 who have recovered and 425 who have died.
- The Carlsbad Current-Argus wrote about Albert Reyes, an Artesia man who died this weekend after battling COVID-19 for nearly a month.
- The president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation said that teachers are scared of going back to in-person teaching during the pandemic, KOB-TV reported.
- A Farmington Municipal Schools employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Farmington Daily Times reported. A spokesperson for the district said another employee is exhibiting symptoms and a test is pending; the two worked in a building with no students or other staff.
- A Silver City town councilor said a resolution that supported the state’s public health order had no teeth and said it wouldn’t do anything, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University to suspend fall contact sports, which includes football and soccer, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- A UNM football team member announced on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- The New Mexico defense attorney who was held in contempt of court for not disclosing contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 said that Rio Arriba County deputies were to blame, KRQE-TV reported.
- A fluid dynamic expert at the University of New Mexico told KOB-TV about how important it was for people to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- A restaurant in Albuquerque said a new $40,000 system to kill viruses could help them reopen for indoor dining, KOB-TV reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about Batelle Memorial Institute, which is decontaminating medical masks for reuse.
- All jury trials have been suspended in Doña Ana County magistrate court until the end of the month because of the spread of COVID-19 in the county, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The City of Las Cruces is offering free permits for outdoor dining areas, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The New Mexico Museum of Space History is taking the time off as a chance to do some construction projects, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- New Mexico United announced Tuesday that its first home match, planned for July 29, would be delayed until September because of the state’s public health order.
- Likewise, the Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park won’t be used for the Colorado Rockies’ taxi squad as the major league team had hoped, the minor league team announced. All affiliated minor league baseball, which includes the Albuquerque Isotopes, was canceled this year.