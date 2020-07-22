Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/22/20 edition)

The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Tuesday 307 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and ten additional deaths. It was the fourth day New Mexico has reported 300 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the third of which came in the last week. While Bernalillo County had the most cases in the state, growth also continued in Doña Ana County (49 new cases), Rio Arriba County (47 new cases) and Lea County (32 new cases).