324 new cases of COVID-19 in NM, six additional deaths

For the fifth-straight day, New Mexico health officials announced more than 300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the virus continues to spread throughout the state.

The total number of new cases on Saturday was 324.

The state Department of Health also announced six additional deaths. There are now 18,788 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 607 deaths related to the disease.

As has been the case recently, Bernalillo County led the state, this time with 93 cases. But Doña Ana County recorded one of its highest number of cases in a single day, with 64.

Lea County, another area that has been experiencing a large number of cases in recent weeks.

DOH also reported 10 new cases among detainees held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center.

The 324 newly confirmed cases represented 4.47 percent of the 7,248 tests reported on Saturday.

The state released some information on each of the six newly announced deaths.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident at The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH did not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped to 148, a decrease of 13 from Friday’s announcement. The number could include those from out-of-state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out-of-state.

The 148 hospitalizations marked the state’s lowest level since July 7, when 133 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19. It had briefly hit a July peak of 178 earlier this week.

The number of those deemed recovered from COVID-19 reached 7,268, an increase of 112 over Friday’s announcement.

Testing details

The state’s coronavirus information page said the state has processed 512,425 tests as of Saturday, an increase of 7,248 over Friday’s total.

The state provided a breakdown of cases by county.

93 new cases in Bernalillo County

9 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

12 new cases in Curry County

64 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

28 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

28 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state also provided the breakdown of the total number of cases by county, including those on Saturday.

Bernalillo County: 4,318

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 260

Cibola County: 292

Colfax County: 12

Curry County: 357

Doña Ana County: 1,968

Eddy County: 217

Grant County: 63

Guadalupe County: 28

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 85

Lea County: 506

Lincoln County: 68

Los Alamos County: 16

Luna County: 185

McKinley County: 3,896

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 142

Quay County: 30

Rio Arriba County: 271

Roosevelt County: 108

Sandoval County: 994

San Juan County: 2,910

San Miguel County: 37

Santa Fe County: 482

Sierra County: 25

Socorro County: 68

Taos County: 83

Torrance County: 52

Union County: 21

Valencia County: 302

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 5

Otero County Prison Facility: 277

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 24

Lea County Correctional Facility: 2

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 467

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1

DOH also reported that they have found at least one positive case in at least 43 acute care or long-term care facilities in the last 28 days.