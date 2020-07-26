NM surpasses 19,000 total cases of COVID-19 since March

New Mexico health officials announced 266 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths from the disease on Sunday. There have now been 19,042 total cases and 614 deaths in the state.

According to the state, as of Sunday, there were 144 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 7,349 people have recovered from the disease.

Bernalillo County continues to outpace other counties in the state, in both new and total cases.

The state Department of Health announced 520,718 tests have been processed as of Sunday, an increase of 8,293 over Saturday’s announcement. The 266 confirmed cases represented 3.21 percent of the total tests processed.

Here are the new cases by county:

91 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

22 new cases in Curry County

26 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

18 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

14 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Union County

12 new cases in Valencia County

Below are the the cumulative number of cases by county:

Bernalillo County: 4,405

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 267

Cibola County: 294

Colfax County: 12

Curry County: 379

Doña Ana County: 1,990

Eddy County: 221

Grant County: 63

Guadalupe County: 29

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 85

Lea County: 523

Lincoln County: 75

Los Alamos County: 16

Luna County: 190

McKinley County: 3,909

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 147

Quay County: 31

Rio Arriba County: 275

Roosevelt County: 110

Sandoval County: 1,009

San Juan County: 2,915

San Miguel County: 39

Santa Fe County: 497

Sierra County: 26

Socorro County: 71

Taos County: 84

Torrance County: 52

Union County: 23

Valencia County: 313

Nearly 60 percent of the newly reported deaths occurred in McKinley County, according to state officials. In all but one of the reported deaths, individuals reportedly has an underlying condition, but state health officials did not disclose what those conditions were.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Rio Arriba County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

There are currently four detention centers which house federal detainees that have reported positive cases. Below is a breakdown of facilities with federal detainees:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 5

Otero County Prison Facility: 277

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

Below is the cumulative number positive cases in detention centers that house state detainees:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 24

Lea County Correctional Facility: 2

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 467

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1

According to state officials, there are currently 43 congregate care facilities that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days.