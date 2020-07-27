Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/27/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- This weekend, the state of New Mexico reported nearly 600 cases of COVID-19, with 324 on Saturday and 266 on Sunday.
- While the state provides the total number of cases in detention centers that house inmates and detainees for the state Department of Corrections and federal agencies, it hasn’t done so for jails throughout the state. And the state has found more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in these facilities, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- An employee at Fort Bayard Medical Center, a long-term care facility, tested positive for COVID-19, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- If Congress doesn’t act, KOB-TV reported, New Mexico could see a flood of newly homeless people and families, as the additional $600 week benefit for unemployment will end soon—and the Republican-led Senate hasn’t passed a bill to address it yet. The House passed legislation in May that would, among many other things, extend these benefits, but Republicans have been wary about spending more money for another COVID stimulus and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it may take weeks for any legislation to make its way to President Donald Trump’s desk.
- The state of New Mexico will provide $50 million for small business grants, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Late last week, PED Secretary Ryan Stewart spoke about the decision to push back the date on in-person instruction for K-12 students, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Bakeries in the state are among those that have had to adjust their businesses during the pandemic, from a change in what customers want to changes in supplies. Read more here.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican profiled Carol Wight, the CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association and her fight against provisions of the public health order that impact restaurants.
- Restaurants have the highest “rapid response rate,” the state of New Mexico said, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
- KOAT-TV is the latest news outlet to report on how DOH determines who is designated as “recovered” from COVID-19.
- The Equine Spirit Sanctuary in Taos County is struggling because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Taos News reported.
- A public defender in San Juan County is concerned about the resumption of jury trials, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about businesses who are struggling under the state’s public health order, including wineries, which still have not been allowed to open.
- The gross receipts tax didn’t drop as much as many thought it would during the shutdown, but there’s still a lot of cause for concern, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The New Mexico Restaurant Association filed another lawsuit, this time seeking documents on the state’s decision to reimpose a ban on in-person dining at restaurants, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise is preparing to lay off a huge number of employees, the Navajo Times reported. This is the company that runs the Navajo Nation’s four casinos.
- The City of Española waived fees for restaurants that want to temporarily have outdoor or patio dining, the Rio Grande Sun reported.
- A new rule for food assistance could impact 30,000 New Mexicans. The rule only allows unemployed adults to get three months of food assistance, KOB-TV reported.
- The youth organization Fight For Our Lives held a car rally this weekend for COVID-safe precautions at schools, KOB-TV reported.
- A group says they will stay at the Roundhouse until Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is removed from office, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Blake, a hotel in Taos Ski Valley, closed starting Sunday to aid in reducing the spread of COVID-19, the Taos News reported.
- The Daily Lobo wrote about the drive-in events at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque.
- The City of Albuquerque said there are more animals with foster families than in their shelters currently, the Albuquerque Journal reported.