Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/27/20 edition)

New Mexico health officials announced 266 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths from the disease on Sunday. There have now been 19,042 total cases and 614 deaths in the state. According to the state, as of Sunday, there were 144 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 7,349 people have recovered from the disease. Bernalillo County continues to outpace other counties in the state, in both new and total cases. The state Department of Health announced 520,718 tests have been processed as of Sunday, an increase of 8,293 over Saturday's announcement.