Another day of 300+ COVID-19 cases in NM

On Tuesday, New Mexico health officials announced 301 new cases of COVID-19, the eighth time in 11 days that the state has had more than 300 cases in a single day, including a record-high on Monday.

Before July 15, the state only had one such day.

Additionally, the state Department of Health announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19. The state has now found 19,791 total cases of COVID-19 and 626 deaths related to the disease.

The 301 positive tests represent 3.78 percent of the 7,963 tests announced on Tuesday.

The largest number of newly reported cases came in Bernalillo County, which had 80 new cases. The county is the most-populous in the state by far. This was followed by Lea County, with 25, Doña Ana County, with 22 and Chaves County, with 21.

The seven newly reported deaths came from throughout the state, including two from Doña Ana County. According to the state, the deceased were:

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH did not disclose the underlying condition of any of the individuals, only if one was present.

Additionally DOH announced that 160 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of one person over Monday’s announcement. This could include out-of-state residents who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out-of-state.

DOH said that 7,657 confirmed cases are now considered recovered, an increase of 108 people over Monday.

Testing details

The state’s coronavirus website said that the state has processed 536,853 tests total, an increase of 7,963 from Monday’s announcement.

Two counties had record-high numbers of new cases.

Chaves County, in the southeastern portion of the state, reported 21 new cases. The previous high was 18 cases on Friday.

Luna County also reported a new record, with 18 new cases. The county’s previous high was 12 on June 18.

Valencia County had its second-highest number of new cases, with 14, behind only July 17, when DOH recorded 25 new cases. This did not include the newly reported case at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County; New Mexico reports cases in detention centers that hold inmates and detainees for the state and federal agencies separately from the counties in which they reside.

Here are the totals from Tuesday’s announcement:

80 new cases in Bernalillo County

21 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

25 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

18 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

20 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

14 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The state also provided the total number of cases by county, including Tuesday’s announcement.

Six previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (Three in Doña Ana County, two in Bernalillo County and one in McKinley County), two cases were not lab confirmed (one in each of McKinley and Taos counties) and four cases (two in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County and one in Eddy County) were identified as out-of-state residents.

Additionally, eighteen previously reported cases (fourteen in Cibola County, two in Bernalillo County, one in McKinley County and one in Sandoval County) have since been added to those held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center.

Bernalillo County: 4,542

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 289

Cibola County: 292

Colfax County: 13

Curry County: 410

Doña Ana County: 2,082

Eddy County: 233

Grant County: 65

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 85

Lea County: 571

Lincoln County: 79

Los Alamos County: 17

Luna County: 215

McKinley County: 3,934

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 174

Quay County: 31

Rio Arriba County: 281

Roosevelt County: 122

Sandoval County: 1,032

San Juan County: 2,946

San Miguel County: 40

Santa Fe County: 524

Sierra County: 27

Socorro County: 71

Taos County: 87

Torrance County: 58

Union County: 24

Valencia County: 333

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 193

Otero County Prison Facility: 277

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 2

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 469

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1

DOH also reported that they have found at least one positive case in at least 43 acute care or long-term care facilities in the last 28 days, unchanged from Monday’s announcement.