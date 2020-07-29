Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/29/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- The state Department of Health announced 301 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths. See more details here.
- Private and religious schools are planning on their school years, KOAT-TV reported; they do not have to abide by the Public Education Department decision to delay in-person instruction until at least Labor Day, but do have to abide by the state public health order.
- KOB-TV reported that Legacy Academy plans to have in-person learning and no mask requirement.
- Social distancing has led to a drop in reports of child abuse, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- De Baca County in northeastern New Mexico is one of just 38 counties in the United States without a confirmed cases of COVID-19; many of those counties are in the west running north and south in the same area as De Baca, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- One of the restaurants that lost its food service permit for serving diners indoors was previously under fire for a sign that many found racist, the Associated Press reported.
- The Carlsbad Current-Argus wrote about the latest as restaurants fight to be able to reopen to in-person, indoor diners.
- Navajo Nation health officials announced on Tuesday 15 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases for the Navajo Nation to 8,927, including 6,585 recoveries and 446 individuals who have died.
- While many local law enforcement agencies are refusing to enforce the state’s public health order, Taos County deputies are inspecting businesses for compliance, KRQE-TV reported.
- Workers who left restaurants that defied the state’s public health order are eligible for unemployment benefits, the state Department of Workforce Solutions said, according to the Carlsbad Current-Argus.
- A video showed how Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies handed out their first citation for not wearing masks, KRQE-TV reported. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico said it appeared to be retaliation.
- Data from Yelp has shown that hundreds of businesses have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, KOAT-TV reported.
- A New Mexico State University biology professor said that students would be safer returning to campuses than in an online-only environment, according to KRQE-TV.
- KRQE-TV said there isn’t much face-covering usage at an Albuquerque skate park.
- Western New Mexico University delayed its football and volleyball seasons until the spring semester, the school’s athletics department announced.
- The Whole Enchilada slow pitch softball tournament will move to El Paso this October because Texas has fewer COVID restrictions, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. El Paso has had a high number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
- New Mexico State University wrote about how one of those who helped create a rapid COVID-19 test is an alum of the school.
- NM Darkside Brew Crew reported that Tractor brewing temporarily closed its Los Lunas location, but gave no details on why.