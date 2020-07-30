Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (7/30/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state of New Mexico crossed the 20,000 mark on Wednesday, with 632 deaths related to the disease. The state announced 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths. Read more here.
- Only 42 percent of New Mexico hospitals are reporting the number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases to the federal government, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The state did not say how this impacted the state’s monitoring of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
- New Mexico In Depth wrote about the secrecy for nursing homes in the state during COVID-19 and how it made it more difficult for families of loved ones who died of COVID-19.
- KRQE-TV reported on how campaigns are dealing with COVID-19, but notes that the Republican Party of New Mexico continues to do door-to-door campaigning amid the pandemic.
- Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase spoke to KRQE-TV about the COVID-19 testing process and why self-isolating for two weeks is important.
- The number of COVID-19 cases are increasing at places of worship, KOAT-TV reported, citing state data, even while cases drop in other areas, like restaurants and grocery stores. Churches are capped at 25 percent of capacity currently as an attempt to slow the spread of the disease.
- The court wants a court order to order four restaurants to stop serving customers after they lost their food service permits for serving customers indoors, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Restaurants aren’t just using patios or sidewalks to serve customers; instead they are using tents and more, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- As the state looks to provide aid for local governments for COVID-19, one criteria could be on how local law enforcement has handled enforcing the state public health order, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The city of Albuquerque said they 62 warnings and educated more than 1,000 people about the public health order in July. They have issued no citations, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise, which runs the four casinos on the Navajo Nation, is seeking funding from the CARES Act to help the hundreds of workers it laid off this week, with more to come, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about how the city of Las Cruces adjusted its summer Parks and Recreation youth program to stay open during the pandemic.
- A meeting hosted by Camino Real Middle School featured a zoom bombing with explicit and racist content, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- State Sen. Craig Brandt said in an op-ed for the Rio Rancho Observer that the school should allow students to go back to school in person.
- The One Albuquerque Fund is partnering to help raise school supplies for Albuquerque Public Schools students and teachers, which they say is more necessary than ever because of the pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Silver City Daily Press has photos of COVID-19 tests being administered in the area.