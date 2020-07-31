New COVID-19 cases in NM lowest since July 5

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 225 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the lowest number since July 5.

But the state also announced seven additional deaths related to the disease.

In total, DOH has now found 20,600 confirmed cases and 642 deaths related to COVID-19.

The total number of tests, 6,375, was the fewest since July 21. The 225 confirmed cases represented 3.53 percent of the total tests. New Mexico is aiming to keep that number below 5 percent, and the governor has set an ambitious goal of getting the number below 3 percent.

DOH reported just 49 cases in Bernalillo County, the only day in July with fewer than 50 confirmed cases.

The seven deaths came from throughout the state.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH did not, as usual, disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had before their deaths, only that one was present.

DOH reported 152 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, down four from Thursday’s announcement. This could include out-of-state residents who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other locations for the disease.

The number of those designated as recovered by DOH reached 8,139, an increase of 124 over Thursday’s announcement.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said that, as of Friday, the state has processed 558,012 tests, an increase of 6,375 over Thursday’s total.

While the total number of cases were down in many areas of the state, Chaves County matched its single-day-high of 18 new cases, previously set on July 24. Cibola County also set a record with 13 new cases, one higher than the previous record—set one day before, on July 30.

Of Cibola County’s 331 total confirmed cases, over 20 percent occurred in the last two weeks.

Curry County had 21 confirmed cases, the second-most in a single day after July 26 when the county had 22 confirmed cases.

The state provided the total number of cases on Friday by county.

49 new cases in Bernalillo County

18 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

21 new cases in Curry County

34 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

The state also announced the total number of cases by county, including those announced on Friday.

One previously reported case in Doña Ana County was identified as a duplicate and three previously reported cases (one in each of Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Santa Fe counties) were identified to be out-of-state residents and removed from those counties’ totals.

Bernalillo County: 4,735

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 334

Cibola County: 331

Colfax County: 13

Curry County: 453

Doña Ana County: 2,171

Eddy County: 242

Grant County: 66

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 85

Lea County: 605

Lincoln County: 97

Los Alamos County: 20

Luna County: 223

McKinley County: 3,988

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 182

Quay County: 31

Rio Arriba County: 293

Roosevelt County: 139

Sandoval County: 1,070

San Juan County: 2,994

San Miguel County: 41

Santa Fe County: 561

Sierra County: 28

Socorro County: 73

Taos County: 94

Torrance County: 59

Union County: 25

Valencia County: 354

DOH reported the number of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 266

Otero County Prison Facility: 278

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH also reported the numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 470

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

DOH also reported that they have found at least one positive case in 42 acute care or long-term care facilities in the last 28 days, an increase of one facility over Thursday’s announcement.